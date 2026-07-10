Evans Creek Road Fire grows to as much as 1,000 acres

The Evans Creek Road Fire northeast of Rogue River grew rapidly Friday evening to an estimated 700 to 1,000 acres, prompting evacuations as firefighters worked to slow its spread under extreme fire conditions.

The fire was first reported Friday afternoon as a 10- to 15-acre grass fire along East Evans Creek Road. It quickly expanded, growing to an estimated 15 to 20 acres, then 75 to 100 acres before reaching its current size.

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest Oregon District said firefighters were able to catch the first two spot fires, but a third spot fire contributed to the fire's rapid growth. The fire is also burning into the footprint of the East Evans Fire, where steep terrain and additional spot fires have complicated suppression efforts.

Smoke has also limited aircraft operations in parts of the fire area.

Firefighters continue to attack the fire from the ground and air. ODF said additional resources have been ordered, and Incident Management Team 1 will assume command to support the response.

Multiple evacuation levels are in effect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order for the area near Antioch and East Evans Creek Road. Nearby areas remain under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices.

Firefighters are contending with extreme heat, low humidity and steep terrain as they work to slow the fire's spread. ODF said more updates will be released as conditions change.

