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EVACUATION ALERT: A Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation is in effect near Antioch and East Evans Creek Road. Nearby areas are at Level 2 (Be Set).

Evans Creek Road Fire grows to as much as 1,000 acres

Jefferson Public Radio | By Maria Carter
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:19 PM PDT
A large column of brown and white smoke rises above a forested hillside as the Evans Creek Road Fire burns near Rogue River, Oregon, with dry grass and trees in the foreground.
Courtesy of ODFW
Smoke rises from the Evans Creek Road Fire northeast of Rogue River on Friday, July 10, 2026. The fire grew rapidly to an estimated 700 to 1,000 acres, prompting Level 3 evacuations near Antioch and East Evans Creek Road.

The Evans Creek Road Fire northeast of Rogue River grew rapidly Friday evening to an estimated 700 to 1,000 acres, prompting evacuations as firefighters worked to slow its spread under extreme fire conditions.

The fire was first reported Friday afternoon as a 10- to 15-acre grass fire along East Evans Creek Road. It quickly expanded, growing to an estimated 15 to 20 acres, then 75 to 100 acres before reaching its current size.

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest Oregon District said firefighters were able to catch the first two spot fires, but a third spot fire contributed to the fire's rapid growth. The fire is also burning into the footprint of the East Evans Fire, where steep terrain and additional spot fires have complicated suppression efforts.

Smoke has also limited aircraft operations in parts of the fire area.

Firefighters continue to attack the fire from the ground and air. ODF said additional resources have been ordered, and Incident Management Team 1 will assume command to support the response.

Multiple evacuation levels are in effect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order for the area near Antioch and East Evans Creek Road. Nearby areas remain under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices.

Firefighters are contending with extreme heat, low humidity and steep terrain as they work to slow the fire's spread. ODF said more updates will be released as conditions change.
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Maria Carter
Maria Carter is Jefferson Public Radio’s news director, overseeing daily news coverage and The Jefferson Exchange.
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