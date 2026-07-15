Evacuation shelter for East Evans Creek Fire moves to Eagle Point Middle School

Families evacuated from the East Evans Creek Fire are being directed to a new shelter at Eagle Point Middle School after the shelter at Hanby Middle School closed.

The shelter offers meals, snacks, water, bathrooms and cots. House pets are also welcome. Officials said people do not have to stay overnight to use the shelter's services.

Katrina Long, shelter supervisor for the American Red Cross, said anyone affected by the fire is welcome.

"It's a safe place to get clear resources and information," Long said.

The Oregon Department of Forestry provides shelter staff with updates to help evacuees stay informed.

The Jackson County Fairgrounds is also available for people evacuating with livestock.

Rob Holmbeck, fairgrounds manager, said the facility has 38 horse stalls and can accommodate 20 to 50 cattle, as well as smaller animals.

“People are doing awesome at trying to find another alternative, but if worst comes to worst, we're here," Holmbeck said.

He said volunteers are available to help on short notice.