Thanksgiving food insecurity and community care

Every year during the Thanksgiving holidays, families gather around feasts of food and offer thanks for the bounty of such blessings. At the same time, many other families are left struggling to find food and provide healthy meals for their children.

On this special Thanksgiving episode of the Jefferson Exchange, we visit with local leaders in the Rogue Valley who prioritize the most vulnerable populations in the region, ensuring they aren't forgotten during the food feasts that so many families will enjoy.

Joining the Exchange are:

Alison Sexauer, Executive Director of the Rogue Valley Food System Network

Meg Wade, Executive Director of the Ashland Peace House

Tania Pineda, Outreach manager at Rogue Food Unites