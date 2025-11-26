© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thanksgiving food insecurity and community care

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 26, 2025 at 10:41 AM PST
Uncle Food's Diner is a program in Ashland hosting free weekly hot meals for all community residents and visitors.
Peace House / Uncle Foods Diner
Uncle Food's Diner is a program in Ashland hosting free weekly community meals for all comers

Every year during the Thanksgiving holidays, families gather around feasts of food and offer thanks for the bounty of such blessings. At the same time, many other families are left struggling to find food and provide healthy meals for their children.

On this special Thanksgiving episode of the Jefferson Exchange, we visit with local leaders in the Rogue Valley who prioritize the most vulnerable populations in the region, ensuring they aren't forgotten during the food feasts that so many families will enjoy.

Joining the Exchange are:

Alison Sexauer, Executive Director of the Rogue Valley Food System Network

Meg Wade, Executive Director of the Ashland Peace House

Tania Pineda, Outreach manager at Rogue Food Unites

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
