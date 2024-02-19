Rebecca Hansen-White

Rebecca Hansen-WhiteKLCC / Eugene, OR
The Oregon Department of Transportation has received a $10 million federal grant to repair electric vehicle charger stations and make the state’s EV infrastructure more reliable.
According to the CDC, perishables in the refrigerator should be thrown away after a four hour power outage. Food in a full freezer, if it's left closed so the cold doesn’t escape, can last 48 hours.
Starting January 1st, insurance companies will have new wildfire laws to follow in Oregon.
In August 2023, PeaceHealth announced it would close most of its facility in downtown Eugene and transfer services to its Riverbend hospital in Springfield, effectively leaving the third largest city in Oregon without a hospital.
Researchers hope to train students to research wildfires, and help communities plan to be more resilient.
The database will allow the public to see how the state manages nearly $100 billion of public employee retirement funds.
Row River Valley residents have petitioned to create their own rural fire district. They say depending on fire districts in other communities leaves them vulnerable to wildfire.
An Oregon State University study has found climate change has led to an $11 billion decrease in the value of privately-owned West Coast forests over the last 20 years.