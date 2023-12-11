© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OSU receives grant for collaborative wildfire resilience research

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:52 AM PST
An arial view of fire damage in the city of Detroit, Oregon, and the Oregon Cascades. A new research collaboration with OSU, UO, UW and universities from Australia and the UK aims to make communities more resilient against wildfires. <br/>
courtesy Oregon State University.
An arial view of fire damage in the city of Detroit, Oregon, and the Oregon Cascades. A new research collaboration with OSU, UO, UW and universities from Australia and the UK aims to make communities more resilient against wildfires.

Researchers hope to train students to research wildfires, and help communities plan to be more resilient.

Oregon State University researchers have received $750,000 in grants to study wildfire resilience.

The funds, from the US Forest Service and the National Science Foundation, will create a new doctoral program and research center.

Erica Fischer of OSU’s College of Engineering will serve as principal investigator on the grant.

She said a team of researchers and a doctoral student will use forestry and civil engineering to understand how wildfire interacts with the built environment, and how to prepare for it.

“How do we train the next generation of scientists to be able to study this,” she said. “How do we train the next generation of professionals to be able to work in communities and address this really big problem?”

She said the student will be embedded in Ashland, a community impacted by the 2020 Almeda wildfire.

Fischer said the research could also improve preparedness, identifying key points where fire trucks should be stationed, what homes and infrastructure are most at risk, and modeling evacuation routes and economic recovery.

“You get a real life example of what could happen,” she said.

Researchers from University of Oregon, University of Washington, the UK and Australia, will also collaborate on the project.

Fischer said an international perspective is important to understanding societal implications as well as how different communities approach risk.

Copyright 2023 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Tags
Wildfire Top StoriesOregon NewsWildfireOregon State U.Appfeed
Rebecca Hansen-White
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now