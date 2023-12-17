Oregon's governor says she’s monitoring hospital closure in Eugene

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said she’s closely watching the closure of Eugene’s only hospital, PeaceHealth University District.

Hospital leaders have said the Eugene location lost about $2 million a month and was underutilized.

University District’s emergency department closed Dec. 1 and its inpatient rehabilitation wing closed Friday.

Kotek is one of several political leaders who’ve spoken out against the decision to shutter the facility. She said she’s also addressing similar concerns in Baker County, which recently lost its maternity ward.

"This is part of a larger national trend,” Kotek said. “The Oregon Health Authority is going to be keeping an eye on making sure that Eugene Springfield has the hospital services that they need. And no one is off the hook here. Yes, there are workforce issues, yes, there are financing issues and you are a hospital that is providing a public good, and you need to make sure you are providing a certain level of care."

Kotek said her administration has already approved expedited licenses to maintain behavioral health services downtown. She said her team is also in conversation with hospital leaders to ensure the region has access to care.

The governor spoke during a visit to Eugene Thursday, which was the final stop on her statewide listening tour.

