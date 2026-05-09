Oregon’s only Republican congressman faces two challengers in the primary

As Rep. Cliff Bentz seeks a fourth term representing Oregon’s sprawling 2nd Congressional District, two Republican challengers say the district needs a different voice in Washington.

Bentz, the only Republican in Oregon’s congressional delegation, has represented the district since 2021. The district covers all of Eastern Oregon and much of Southern Oregon, making it the largest congressional district in the state.

Challenger Peter Larson, a former teacher, said frustrations over federal budget cuts motivated him to enter the race.

"Is your life better? Is our life better [with Bentz in Congress]?" he said. "I've had lots and lots and lots of people come up to me, Republicans, and they're saying, 'Gas is way too expensive, healthcare is way too expensive.' This idea of affordability is just now completely out of reach for us."

Larson said his campaign is focused on affordability and transparency.

"My first item is I will have a town hall in every county within Congressional District 2 — all 22 of them," he said.

Bentz has faced criticism for not holding in-person town halls with constituents. He did not respond to requests for an interview.

Larson also said he wants to make government more efficient and reduce the national debt.

Andrea Carr, the other Republican candidate, is a former rodeo queen and barrel racer who describes herself as "a very, very progressive Republican."

She said she wants to help rural voters make ends meet and is frustrated by how economic decisions have hurt rural communities.

"The working class has been totally thrown under the bus. Our seniors, thrown under the bus," Carr said. "Our veterans — don't even get me started on what's happened with our veterans."

She’s also criticized recent federal funding cuts to programs such as health care, which she said have affected her neurodivergent daughter.

"We don't have the jobs. We don't have the training programs, and I am the person that can get to D.C. to start this legislation and support the bills that are going to help our working class," she said. "We built this country, and it's the working class that's going to make it great again. Nobody else."

Six Democrats are also running on the other side of the ticket, hoping to unseat Bentz and flip the seat.

Ballots are due by May 19.