Rogue Valley voters to decide future of bus service

Rogue Valley voters will decide in the May primary whether to renew a property tax levy that funds local bus service.

The measure would continue the current tax levy, which has been in place since 2016, to support the Rogue Valley Transportation District.

The levy is 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. A home assessed at $300,000 would pay about $39 per year.

RVTD provides more than 1 million rides annually and serves Medford, Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, Central Point and White City. It also operates Valley Lift, a wheelchair-accessible service.

Phoenix Mayor Al Muelhoefer said bus service is important for his community.

"We have people that don’t have cars. They have jobs, and how are they going to get to the jobs in the adjoining communities without the bus?" he said. "There’s no way. And they’re supporting their families, so it’s absolutely critical that they have bus service."

In September, RVTD cut 10 routes, reduced weekday hours, eliminated Saturday service and cut almost half of its staff, due to federal funding problems.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Supporters of the RVTD levy, including Phoenix Mayor Al Muelhoefer and State Representative Pam Marsh, pose in Phoenix on April 28, 2026.

Supporters of the measure say they fear the community would see more cuts if the levy isn't renewed.

"This levy is our community’s local contribution and will provide a reliable source of revenue to fund bus routes and ADA services to our most vulnerable community members," according to the RVTD website.

Phoenix resident Tiana Cutright uses the bus to go to Ashland for art walks, Talent Maker City for workshops and classes and Medford for shopping downtown.

"We have one car in my household, and my husband commutes out of state to go work, so often he's at work using the truck," she said. "If I want to go somewhere, it's by walking or taking the bus."

An RVTD passenger survey found respondents want weekday evening hours and Saturday service restored. The agency said on its website that it would continue to seek public input on potential service expansions if the levy is renewed.

Medford Mayor Mike Zarosinski supports the measure.

"It’s about how do we get to work, how do we get to school, how do we get groceries?" he said. "These aren’t luxuries. These are the choices that we make every day."

The measure has been endorsed by multiple local city councils, organizations, chambers of commerce and community leaders.

There is no organized opposition to the levy.

The five-year levy is expected to raise approximately $2.8 million in fiscal year 2026-2027 and about $3.3 million in fiscal year 2030-2031.

The current levy will expire on June 30.

Ballots for the primary election are due by May 19.