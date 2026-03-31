Ashland voters to decide on school levy renewal in May primary

Voters in Ashland will decide whether to renew a school levy for another five years in the May primary election.

The district has had a similar levy in place for more than 30 years. The measure would renew the levy beginning July 1 at the same rate it has been since 2007: $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed value.

For a home valued at $500,000, the owner would pay about $650 a year.

School Board Chair Rebecca Dyson said the levy, which is currently set to expire in June, supports 90% of the school’s athletics and fine arts programs, including theater, band, orchestra and choir.

"It supports 80% of physical education classes. So again, a very important part of our student curriculum, and 75% of our world language [program]," she said. "All in all, that equates to about 20 full-time salaries for employees of the district."

Dyson said the funding is especially important as cuts occur at both the state and federal levels.

Voters have approved the levy each time it has appeared on the ballot since 1994, though Dyson said the current economic climate could affect that pattern.

"We are in this very unique time right now where people are scared. Things are changing very rapidly. There's this sense of insecurity," she said. "Certainly, we really, really hope that history will repeat itself, and we will get the positive outcome."

The district has recently faced budget shortfalls that were, in part, offset by an anonymous donation of almost $1 million.

If passed, the levy is expected to raise about $5.1 million in the 2026-27 school year and about $5.8 million in the 2030-31 school year.

If voters reject the measure, Dyson said the district would lose about 20 full-time positions, and key programs would face significant cuts in the 2026-27 school year.

Ballots will be mailed starting April 29 and must be returned by May 19.