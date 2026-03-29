Photos: Protesters line streets in Medford for ‘No Kings’ rally

Demonstrators took to the streets around the Rogue Valley for the third “No Kings” protest, voicing opposition to a range of Trump administration policies.

Organizers said thousands lined Biddle Road in Medford for the protest that started at noon.

As in previous demonstrations, many protesters carried homemade signs criticizing the administration’s positions on issues including immigration and the release of the so-called Epstein files. Since the last protest, some demonstrators also raised concerns about U.S. military action in Iran, with signs referencing the conflict and rising gas prices.

The Medford event was one of more than 3,000 “No Kings” rallies planned worldwide by a coalition of activists. Additional demonstrations were held in Ashland, Grants Pass and Jacksonville.

The protest remained peaceful, and no counter-demonstrators were present, though some passing drivers heckled participants.

