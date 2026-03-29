© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Protesters line streets in Medford for ‘No Kings’ rally

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published March 29, 2026 at 6:12 AM PDT
A large crowd of protesters stands along a busy street in Medford, Oregon, holding handmade signs and American flags during a “No Kings” demonstration.
1 of 8  — DSC00369.jpg
Demonstrators line Biddle Road in Medford during the third “No Kings” protest on March 28, 2026, holding signs and waving flags as part of a nationwide day of rallies opposing Trump administration policies.
Justin Higginbottom / JPR
Two people in colonial-era style outfits stand beside an American flag while a seated man plays guitar during a protest along a tree-lined street with parked cars in the background.
2 of 8  — No Kings 6 Medford 03-28-2026
Demonstrators in colonial-era clothing stand along a Medford street during the “No Kings” protest on March 28, 2026, as a man seated nearby plays guitar.

Justin Higginbottom / JPR
Older woman holding a large sign that says “1776 to 2025 long live democracy, no King Donald,” with additional handwritten messages.
3 of 8  — No Kings 4 Medford 03-28-2026
A protester holds multiple signs during a “No Kings” demonstration in Medford on March 28, 2026

Justin Higginbottom / JPR
Crowd of protesters walking along a street, some holding signs and one carrying a U.S. flag.
4 of 8  — No Kings 5 Medford 03-28-2026
Demonstrators march along Biddle Road in Medford during a “No Kings” protest on March 28, 2026, carrying signs and an American flag.
Justin Higginbottom / JPR
One protester wipes a red, white and blue Captain America–style shield held by another person wearing a helmet during a street protest, with other demonstrators visible in the background.
5 of 8  — No King 8 Medfor 03-28-2026
Two demonstrators interact along Biddle Road during a “No Kings” protest in Medford on March 28, 2026, as one wipes a Captain America–style shield held by another participant.
Justin Higginbottom / JPR
Inflatable green and blue costume figure positioned near a storefront during a roadside protest.
6 of 8  — No Kings 2 Medford 03-28-2026
An inflatable frog figure stands near a Mattress Firm store along Biddle Road during a “No Kings” protest in Medford on March 28. 2026.
.
Justin Higginbottom / JPR
Person in a colorful inflatable outfit holding a sign
7 of 8  — No Kings 3 Medford 03-28-2026
A protester in an inflatable costume holds a sign reading “Morons are governing America” during a “No Kings” demonstration in Medford on March 28, 2026.
Justin Higginbottom / JPR
Person seated in a folding chair outside a Wendy’s holding a handwritten protest sign that reads “We don’t need no stinkin’ kings.”
8 of 8  — No Kings 1 Medford 03-28-2026
A demonstrator sits outside a Wendy’s on Biddle Road in Medford during a “No Kings” protest on March 28, 2026, holding a sign that reads, “We don’t need no stinkin’ king.”
Justin Higginbottom / JPR

Organizers said thousands gathered along Biddle Road as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations.

Demonstrators took to the streets around the Rogue Valley for the third “No Kings” protest, voicing opposition to a range of Trump administration policies.

Organizers said thousands lined Biddle Road in Medford for the protest that started at noon.

As in previous demonstrations, many protesters carried homemade signs criticizing the administration’s positions on issues including immigration and the release of the so-called Epstein files. Since the last protest, some demonstrators also raised concerns about U.S. military action in Iran, with signs referencing the conflict and rising gas prices.

The Medford event was one of more than 3,000 “No Kings” rallies planned worldwide by a coalition of activists. Additional demonstrations were held in Ashland, Grants Pass and Jacksonville.

The protest remained peaceful, and no counter-demonstrators were present, though some passing drivers heckled participants.
Tags
Politics & Government AppfeedTop StoriesRogue Valley Newsprotest
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
Donate