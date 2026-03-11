Humboldt supervisor doesn’t face punishment for hostile behavior towards staff

Supervisor Rex Bohn allegedly acted aggressively and swore at county employees during a virtual meeting discussing the county’s tobacco retail licensing ordinance. The investigation claimed Bohn was helping his friend to transfer licenses when selling gas stations, but Bohn disputes that claim, saying he hadn't talked to this person in 20 years.

Humboldt County Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn

“I received several calls from community members regarding this project. I understood their concerns and attempted to communicate those concerns to staff during the discussion," he said. "My intention was to represent the perspectives I was hearing from members of the community.”

Board Chair Mike Wilson took issue with Bohn's criticisms because Bohn chose not to participate in the investigation.

Just last year, supervisors censured and stripped Supervisor Michelle Bushnell of her board chair position for her hostile treatment towards staff. Another investigation cleared Supervisor Steve Madrone of allegations that he made disparaging comments about the Trinidad Rancheria in 2022.

During their Tuesday meeting, Supervisor Natalie Arroyo said she’s reminded of what she heard from a consultant years ago who was interviewing county staff.

“A lot of department heads have fear for themselves and their employees about how they may be treated in small group meetings in particular, but also when they bring things here before us," said Arroyo. "And I don't want to have that kind of culture within the county.”

Supervisor Bushnell did not support a public censure of Bohn, which would have required four out of the five board members. Ultimately, the board chose to file the report and not take further action.