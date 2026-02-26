Far Northern California uses food assistance more than rest of state

About 14% of California residents use CalFresh. But usage in the far northern portion of the state is much higher, according to a report from the University of California, Davis.

Total participation in CalFresh



Del Norte : 24.8%

: 24.8% Humboldt : 22.4%

: 22.4% Siskiyou : 22.3%:

: 22.3%: Trinity: 20.2%.

"In addition to the economic barriers reflected in CalFresh eligibility, residents in rural Northern California counties experience limited food access," it reads.

The pattern holds true for children as well. Statewide, nearly one-quarter of children receive CalFresh, with higher rates in far Northern California.

Child participation in CalFresh



Del Norte : 33%

: 33% Humboldt : 28.4%

: 28.4% Siskiyou : 31.1%

: 31.1% Trinity: 31.6%

The report noted that higher participation in CalFresh often aligns with other indicators of economic insecurity, including poverty and unemployment.

Another analysis from UC Davis, using data from 2014 to 2024, found workers in Humboldt County earn less than those in the rest of California.

Median household income in Humboldt County rose about $17,000 over 10 years, adjusted for inflation, while it increased by about $38,000 statewide. That means income grew by about 43% in Humboldt County compared to almost 62% statewide.

Despite an unemployment rate typically below the state average, more than 6% of people in Humboldt work full-time, year round and still live in poverty. That share has almost doubled since 2014, while decreasing statewide.

The report says the federal government shutdown in the fall temporarily cut off food benefits, making the situation worse.

In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom fast-tracked $80 million in state funds to support food distribution and mobilized the National Guard to pack and distribute meals.

The report suggests improving access to higher-paying jobs as a way to address the problem.

Residents seeking assistance can find nearby organizations through the California Association of Food Banks.