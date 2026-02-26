© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Far Northern California uses food assistance more than rest of state

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published February 26, 2026 at 3:08 PM PST
A woman wearing a face mask and glasses is gathering fistfuls of carrots from a table to put in an orange bag.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP Photo
In this April 18, 2020, file photo, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank volunteers pack food into bags to be delivered to people in San Francisco.

Almost a quarter of adults in Humboldt County are enrolled in CalFresh, more than twice the state average. This puts the county at the 9th highest enrollment in California, up from 19th in 2014.

About 14% of California residents use CalFresh. But usage in the far northern portion of the state is much higher, according to a report from the University of California, Davis.

Total participation in CalFresh

  • Del Norte: 24.8%
  • Humboldt: 22.4%
  • Siskiyou: 22.3%:
  • Trinity: 20.2%.

"In addition to the economic barriers reflected in CalFresh eligibility, residents in rural Northern California counties experience limited food access," it reads.

The pattern holds true for children as well. Statewide, nearly one-quarter of children receive CalFresh, with higher rates in far Northern California.

Child participation in CalFresh

  • Del Norte: 33%
  • Humboldt: 28.4%
  • Siskiyou: 31.1%
  • Trinity: 31.6%

The report noted that higher participation in CalFresh often aligns with other indicators of economic insecurity, including poverty and unemployment.

Another analysis from UC Davis, using data from 2014 to 2024, found workers in Humboldt County earn less than those in the rest of California.

Median household income in Humboldt County rose about $17,000 over 10 years, adjusted for inflation, while it increased by about $38,000 statewide. That means income grew by about 43% in Humboldt County compared to almost 62% statewide.

Despite an unemployment rate typically below the state average, more than 6% of people in Humboldt work full-time, year round and still live in poverty. That share has almost doubled since 2014, while decreasing statewide.

The report says the federal government shutdown in the fall temporarily cut off food benefits, making the situation worse.

In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom fast-tracked $80 million in state funds to support food distribution and mobilized the National Guard to pack and distribute meals.

The report suggests improving access to higher-paying jobs as a way to address the problem.

Residents seeking assistance can find nearby organizations through the California Association of Food Banks.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
