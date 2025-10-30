Oregon, California food banks prepare for more families in need next month

Food banks across Oregon and far Northern California are preparing for a potential spike in need as the federal government shutdown drags on. If it extends into November, people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could see their benefits cut off.

More than 750,000 Oregonians and 5.5 million Californians depend on the federal SNAP program to help buy groceries each month. Nonprofit food banks say they expect hundreds of additional families to seek emergency food assistance.

Jeff England, executive director of Trinity County Food Bank, said he expects 10 to 20% more families to seek help.

"It's gonna be tough for us just trying to make sure we give out enough food," he said. "There's nothing worse than at the end of the line to have to turn people away."

England said his organization will need more than 1,300 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Across the region, food bank leaders are urging residents to help by donating food, money or time. They say that's especially important heading into the holiday season.

Amey Broeker, executive director of the Ashland Community Food Bank, said she's preparing for demand to double, as it did when subsidized SNAP benefits and other COVID-19 relief programs ended.

"We're trying to be prepared for quite a surge," she said.

Val Gordon, program manager for the UCAN Food Bank in Douglas County, is concerned because she doesn’t know how long the situation might last.

"The only way I can conquer this is by asking for donations and holding a bunch of food drives," she said.

But she’s also optimistic. She’s planning more food drives at businesses next month, including some that have never held one before.

"I'm not going to fail," Gordon said. "My job is to help people get food, so I'm going to make sure that that happens."

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, regular SNAP benefits are typically issued during the first nine days of the month. The agency says it plans to release SNAP benefits as soon as possible after federal operations resume, but it cautions that it must also coordinate with the federal government, other states and vendors. The site highlights that participants will still be able to use any remaining funds on their electronic benefit cards.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a 60-day food security emergency and ordered $5 million to be sent to state food banks.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is working to fast-track $80 million in state funds to support food distribution and has mobilized the National Guard to pack and distribute meals.

Oregon residents can find nearby organizations through the Oregon Food Bank network, and California residents can search the California Association of Food Banks.