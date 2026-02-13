Jeff Golden withdraws from Southern Oregon Senate race, plans to retire

State Sen. Jeff Golden has withdrawn from the race for Oregon Senate District 3 and will retire at the end of his term.

Golden, a Democrat who had filed for reelection, announced Friday that he will not seek a third term representing southern Jackson County.

He cited the recent deaths of close friends and what he described as the "the intense frenzy" of the current short legislative session.

"I'm finding it more and more frustrating and finding my patience for the frustration dropping each time," Golden said in an interview.

The loss of his friends, he said in a video statement, served as a "stark, clear reminder of how short and precious our lives truly are."

"The two combined to make me reflect very carefully on how I want to spend the not so big number of good years that I have ahead of me," he said. "I don't really have a complete answer, but I know that it's not in Salem."

Golden has represented Senate District 3 since 2019.

His withdrawal leaves Denise Krause as the only Democrat currently running for the seat. Krause said Golden's decision could consolidate support behind her campaign.

"At this point, it would be helpful because more of the people who were divided will probably come in and support me," she said. "But I still am going to continue to follow my strategy, stay focused, not take anything for granted and work really hard."

Golden said he had stayed in the race due to concerns Democrats could lose the seat.

"But I also realized I'm not indispensable, and we got a lot of good, vigorous people in this district, good progressive people," he said. "I'd like to see one or more emerge and see what kind of a primary we can have."

Half of the Oregon Senate's 30 seats are up for reelection this year. Democrats hold an 18-12 majority, with District 3 considered a swing district.

Republican Brad Hicks, former CEO of the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County, is also running. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Golden said he plans to support whichever Democratic candidate wins the primary.

"What I think is really important is to hold that seat," he said. "If a Republican takes it, they're going to join a caucus that finds nothing wrong with Donald Trump and what he's doing to Oregon and the rest of the country."

Golden said he is focused on legislative work during his remaining time in office. This session, he is sponsoring a bill related to the state's higher education system and another that would raise the state lodging tax to fund wildlife programs.

The filing deadline for candidates is March 10, and the primary election is May 19.