Shasta supervisors drop inquiry into county clerk for alleged electioneering

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published February 11, 2026 at 6:08 AM PST
A headshot of a man with white hair, blue eyes, a blue shirt and a red tie
Clint Curtis
Clint Curtis, Shasta County's elections official

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors was investigating Clerk Clint Curtis for possible electioneering.

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has dropped an inquiry into whether County Clerk Clint Curtis engaged in electioneering during an event last month.

Curtis hosted a tour of the county elections office that included six candidates for governor and election conspiracy theorist Doug Frank.

Curtis, who was appointed county clerk in May, has described himself as an election integrity advocate. He did not have prior experience running elections but had grand visions of reforming elections in Shasta County to make them, in his view, more transparent.

During the tour, Curtis claimed that the previous administration could have been stuffing ballots, which could be construed as campaigning because Curtis’ opponent in the county clerk race, Joanna Francescut, was the assistant county clerk at the time.

“The predominant purpose of the event was a tour with dignitaries," said County Counsel Joseph Larmour during a supervisors meeting on Tuesday. "The comment came from a response to the press, which was not related to the tour, and likely falls under the incidental code section.”

Both state law and county policy allow limited exemptions to electioneering for one-time or incidental comments, which was the case here.

Supervisors concluded the matter did not rise to the level of electioneering and voted to close the investigation.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
