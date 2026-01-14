© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shasta County employee prevails in wrongful termination case

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:15 PM PST
A sign in front of a large building with a clock tower on top. The sign says "County of Shasta California, Administration Center, 1450 Court Street."
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Shasta County Administration Center, where the Board of Supervisors meets.

An employee at Shasta County has won a wrongful termination case he’s been fighting for over a year. The details reveal pressure from county leadership.

An independent arbitrator has overturned the firing of a Shasta County employee. Benjamin Nowain, an outspoken critic of the three-person majority of Shasta County's Board of Supervisors, was fired from his staff analyst position in October 2024 for spreading rumors in the office.

Independent arbitrator David Weinberg found County Supervisor Kevin Crye and Executive Officer David Rickert pressured the county's health and human services agency to fire Nowain, violating his rights to a fair process.

Weinberg also concluded that firing Nowain was excessive.

“His record does not indicate the kind of poor performance where one additional disciplinary infraction should result in termination,” Weinberg said in the decision.

Weinberg's decision orders Shasta County to reinstate Nowain to his job, with a one-week suspension, and to pay him for his lost time, which would likely include back pay and lost benefits.

Nowain said he would be happy to return to his job at the county. He said he’s had difficulty finding a new job after this incident.

“Really, it was their decision to try and get rid of me because they didn't like the way that I behaved politically,” he said.

Separately from this case, Nowain was arrested on Jan. 6 for refusing to leave the county chambers during a meeting after speaking out.

Nowain said the county has had issues with staff being pushed out for a while, and he’s encouraging others to not give up.

“You'll lose out not only on a potential award," Nowain said. "You'll also miss out on really holding the county accountable, which I think is extremely important to create a better environment for the employees that remain there.”

He said that it could take weeks to months to return to work, depending on whether the county challenges the decision. County Counsel Joseph Larmour declined to comment, citing personnel matters.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesCalifornia NewsShasta CountyPublic employeesAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Your support makes our work possible.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today.
Donate