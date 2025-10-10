© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Lawsuit by former Shasta Sheriff claims harassment and stalking by county supervisors

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:36 PM PDT
A white suspension pedestrian bridge across a river
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Sundial bridge in Redding, California.

A former sheriff and assistant CEO has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Shasta County.

Eric Magrini, Shasta County’s sheriff during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, later served as assistant county executive officer before being fired in 2024. Now he’s suing the county, claiming his termination was retaliation for enforcing state public health orders.

"After Mr. Magrini resigned as the Sheriff and became the Assistant CEO, certain Board Members carried their animus and unlawful retaliatory conduct forward, creating a constantly threatening, hostile work environment for Mr. Magrini," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges current Board Chair Kevin Crye stalked and harassed Magrini's family.

Crye did not respond to a request for comment. But on his biweekly radio show, he said the lawsuit was timed to come out just before his upcoming re-election.

“It's meant to cause chaos. It's meant to cause disruption," Crye said. "It's meant to basically turn the county back to what it was pre-COVID.”

Crye narrowly survived a recall attempt last year, winning by 50 votes.

Magrini went on medical leave in 2023 after doctors told him the stress from work was life-threatening. A year later, county supervisors fired him, which Magrini claims was unlawful.

The lawsuit also alleges the existence of a “hit list” of county employees who enforced — or defended those who enforced — state emergency orders during the pandemic. The list includes former CEO Matt Pontes, several county counsels and former Health Officer Dr. Karen Ramstrom, all of whom were fired or forced out.

Magrini filed a wrongful termination claim earlier this year, but the county rejected it, according to the lawsuit. A trial is tentatively set for August 2026.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
