© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shasta County finally approves funding for elections experiment

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:05 PM PDT
An election observer watches as workers process ballots at the Shasta County Clerk Registrar of Voters office in Redding on Oct. 30, 2024.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
/
CalMatters
An election observer watches as workers process ballots at the Shasta County Clerk Registrar of Voters office in Redding on Oct. 30, 2024.

After months of delays and refinement, Shasta County Supervisors have approved funding for an elections experiment in the county meant to improve transparency.

The county clerk originally asked Shasta County supervisors for $2.5 million to overhaul how elections are run. But the final amount approved was reduced to just under $140,000, enough to buy three additional ballot-counting machines and cameras to livestream the process.

Shasta County Clerk Clint Curtis said the pared-down plan means he won’t be able to accomplish some goals, such as waiting to count mail-in ballots until election night.

“We wanted to actually have it where we counted all the ballots on election night," he said. "But we don't have the tabulators for that. That would take days and days and days.”

The new funding brings the county's total number of ballot counting machines to six.

County Supervisor Matt Plummer was cautious about spending a lot of money on the project but said he came around after it was refined over the last few months.

“That gives you a fair chance to demonstrate this to the public, and then the public will have a chance to kind of give you feedback on that next June," he said.

Curtis is up for election next June. Former deputy clerk Joanna Francescut, whom he fired shortly after his appointment in April, also plans to run.

Curtis has never run an election. But he’s seeking to increase transparency with cameras and wants to reduce the role machines play in ballot counting. The funding approved by county supervisors allows for a scaled-back version of what he wants to do.

This funding was approved just six weeks before the November election. Ballots begin going out on Oct. 6.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesCalifornia NewsShasta CountyElectionsAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now