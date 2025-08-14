Shasta County’s new elections official can’t get the money to fulfill his vision

County Clerk Clint Curtis proposed spending at least $1.2 million to pilot a voting system that, he said, could count all ballots in two hours and livestream the process.

Curtis presented his funding proposal to county supervisors on Tuesday. Part of the funding would go toward leasing a former Joann Fabrics store in East Redding, replacing the county’s current ballot-counting site.

“The building that we have is small, crampy, and it's basically kind of an office space, so everything is kind of pushed around,” Curtis said. “No one can really see it. The observers basically get abused to stay out of the way, and it's just a horrible setup.”

The new site would offer enough space for the voting system and election observers. Curtis also cited benefits like free parking and a fiber internet connection.

Shasta County Two proposed funding options from Clint Curtis for his vote counting system presented on August 12, 2025. One of the options includes moving the other county clerk services to the new building.

The only source of funding identified by supervisors is money set aside for expanding the county’s alternative custody program, which is intended to reduce jail populations and recidivism.

Sheriff Michael Johnson opposed that move.

“It’s going to make a huge difference in this community,” he said. “It’s going to change the way corrections work in this state, and it is well worth it. I urge you and beg you not to dip into that money to pay for this project.”

Supervisors did not agree on how much to spend on the project.

Supervisor Allen Long opposed using any money from the fund to support Curtis’ proposal.

“Focus on what our community keeps telling us — we need a jail,” he said. “We need an expanded alternative custody program, period. We've got the money that has been set aside for that purpose, and I don't want to dilute any of that money out.”

Supervisor Matt Plummer was concerned about pulling $400,000 from the sheriff's program to buy 12 ballot counters to speed up the process.

“I would love that, but I'd love a bunch of other things that I'm not willing to pay for,” he said. “In terms of the election integrity piece of it, I don't see how the tabulators are necessary.”

Plummer said the cameras are key to a more transparent process, while the additional ballot counters are more of a wish.

Plummer was open to paying for a few ballot counters and cameras, but Board Chair Kevin Crye would not concede.

Crye supported giving Curtis a chance to implement the voting system, which is partly why Crye and two other supervisors voted to appoint him earlier this year.

“Let's make him walk the plank," Crye said. "If it bombs, that's on him. I don't want him saying, or any elected official saying, ‘I didn't get a chance. My hands were tied.’”

Crye offered to negotiate a four-month, essentially rent-free deal with the landlord of the former Joann Fabrics site — enough time to test the system in November. But he insisted on fully funding all the ballot-counting machines and cameras outlined in the proposal.

Members of the public raised concerns about the costs. If the system proved successful, county staff estimated the system could cost an additional $6 million over five years.

“I suppose we could cut some corners and use a can and string, but this just doesn't sound like good business,” said resident Benjamin Nowain. “It sounds like buying a new car when the old one still works, and agreeing to pay double the cost plus upgrades you can't take with you.”

Because budget transfers require the approval of four of five supervisors, the proposal failed, and Curtis left the meeting empty-handed.

With three months until the next election, it’s unlikely Curtis will be able to completely fulfill his vision by November. Crye said the clerk could return with a different request, such as installing the cameras in the current location.