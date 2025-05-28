Shakeup in Shasta County elections office as new clerk removes deputy

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors appointed Clint Curtis as county clerk and registrar of voters earlier this month.

It was the second time in the past year the board had to fill the position, after two clerks — Cathy Darling Allen and Tom Toller — stepped down due to health reasons.

Curtis, a self-described “election integrity advocate,” has repeatedly pushed for hand-counting ballots, which is banned under California law.

“I understand that you cannot have a hand count in California,” he said at a Board of Supervisors meeting. “But we can secure our elections without having to have that hand count so that everyone can still see everything and know that their ballot is counted as cast.”

Joanna Francescut, the assistant county clerk, had worked for Shasta County’s Clerk and Elections Department for 17 years.

She applied for the clerk position both times it was vacant and was a favorite among residents, but she was never selected. Toller endorsed her as his successor.

Curtis fired her on Tuesday, effective that day. Shasta Scout reports that it was only his fifth day on the job.

"I am deeply disappointed that since his appointment, the new county clerk and Registrar of Voters did not make any effort to meet with me or provide an opportunity to work collaboratively," Francescut said in a written statement.

Neither Francescut nor Curtis responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

Francescut still plans to run for county clerk in the June 2026 election, as does Curtis.

"It has been an honor to contribute to Shasta County elections with integrity, experience, and dedication," her statement said. "My commitment to this community remains strong. I will continue to advocate for transparent, respectful, and community-centered leadership as I move forward with my campaign."