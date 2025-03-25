© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Second Shasta County elections clerk in a row steps down within a year

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT
Thomas Toller was appointed the new Shasta County clerk and registrar of voters by the county's board of supervisors on Wednesday.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR
Thomas Toller when he was appointed in June, 2025.

The elections clerk in Shasta County is resigning at the end of April. He was appointed less than a year ago after the previous clerk stepped down.

Shasta County Clerk Thomas Toller wasn’t even in the seat for a year, but he’s already stepping down from the position. In a statement, Toller cited a serious illness that’s made it difficult to focus on work.

"Based on the advice of my doctors, it has become clear to me that I cannot both focus on my health and continue to serve the citizens of Shasta County with vigor and undivided attention," he said.

Toller was appointed last June by county supervisors to replace the long-standing Clerk Cathy Darling Allen, who also resigned because of health issues, which she related to stress on the job.

Toller gave a little over a month’s notice to ensure a smooth transition. He was appointed to the position to fill the gap before the 2026 election for county clerk.

County supervisors will again have to appoint a replacement. Supervisors had tried to change the way vacancies could be filled, including by calling a special election. Voters rejected that proposal last November.

"The County will begin the process of identifying a qualified successor to ensure a smooth transition and continued delivery of critical Clerk and Registrar services," county spokesperson David Maung said in a statement.

Toller himself was appointed without any prior experience in elections administration. He was picked over Joanna Francescut, the assistant county clerk with 16 years of experience. She's helped Toller get familiar with the job since he took office and has previously said she's committed to one day becoming the county clerk.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
