Shasta County charter delayed eight months due to missed filing

Although Shasta County voters approved a county charter more than a year ago, the change didn’t take effect on schedule—because the paperwork wasn’t sent to the state.

The charter was intended to give Shasta County greater control over its governance, including the process for filling board seats. But a breakdown in the process delayed its certification until late August, prompting finger-pointing among county officials.

Measure D, which passed in March 2024, was set to take effect Jan. 1, 2025, but the paperwork wasn't filed with the California Secretary of State's office.

Supervisor Kevin Crye said he was preparing a resident survey in August to explore potential changes to the charter when he learned the process hadn't been completed. Shasta County Counsel Joseph Larmour told him that the necessary documents had never been sent to the California Secretary of State.

“What matters to me is we're not a charter county right now,” Crye said on Sep. 7 during his radio show . “There's people out there collecting signatures, trying to make a charter amendment and put that on the ballot. Well, guess what? We’re not even a charter.”

Crye was referring to a controversial citizen-led campaign to change the county’s election rules.

Responsibility for filing the charter documents was debated during Tuesday's board meeting. Under state law , the county elections official must send a copy of the charter to the Secretary of State.

“It’s important for the public to understand that board members do not carry out administrative responsibilities related to implementing or processing ordinances after their adoption,” Crye said at the meeting.

“State law outlines the process of filing a county charter, and it begins with the office of the Board of Supervisors submitting a recorded copy,” Joanna Francescut, former assistant registrar of voters, posted to her campaign Facebook page. “This was not completed until after I was no longer working in the elections department."

The California Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the documents were filed Aug. 29, 2025.

The county has released an online survey about potential changes to the charter. The questionnaire asks for public input on limiting the use of eminent domain, alternatives to filling vacant elected positions between elections and limitations in state law regarding county charters.

