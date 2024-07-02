Shasta County voters will decide this November how to fill vacant elected offices

The change would give county supervisors the option to call a special election to fill vacancies in positions including the sheriff, county clerk and district attorney. Supervisors could still appoint someone to fill those positions, but only until the next regular election. Right now, appointments can last for years.

Under California law, special elections are only allowed to fill county supervisor and superior court judge positions. But, Shasta County residents voted to become a charter county during the March presidential primary election, which allows them to make some changes to how the county operates.

Board Chair Kevin Crye, who brought forward the proposal, said he wants to give some power back to the voters.

“My hope is that we're setting the precedent and the tone for future boards that if there's any question, that there's two people in there vying for it—special election," Crye said.

This proposal comes after three supervisors — including Crye — appointed a controversial replacement to oversee elections last month. Thomas Toller, a lawyer without election management experience, was appointed over the assistant county clerk, Joanna Francescut, who had 16 years of experience.

Toller will fill that position through 2026, when the county clerk is up for election again. Going forward under this charter change, voters would get to decide much earlier who finishes out a vacancy.

On Tuesday, moderate supervisor Tim Garman said despite weakening the powers of the board, the charter change is still important.

"I think no matter what board majority is up here, it should go to the voters," he said. "So I will absolutely be supporting this.”

If approved by voters in November, the change would become part of the county’s charter that goes into effect at the beginning of next year.