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The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland wants residents to flag transportation problems

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:12 PM PDT
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Lithia Way crosswalk in Ashland, Oregon.
City of Ashland
Lithia Way crosswalk in Ashland, Oregon.

Ashland is asking residents to identify transportation problems as it updates its Transportation System Plan, which will guide how people get around the city for the next 20 years.

An online survey, open through Dec. 4, lets people flag traffic and crossing concerns on an interactive map. The update will address walking, biking, driving, wheelchair access and public transit, along with emergency evacuation.

“Evacuation planning is a core piece of the TSP effort that we're going through now,” said Brandon Goldman, Ashland’s community development director.

The Transportation System Plan update will revise the city’s 2012 plan to address housing development, climate resilience and connections between neighborhoods, businesses and transit.

Public bike rack on the downtown plaza in Ashland, Oregon.
City of Ashland
Public bike rack on the downtown plaza in Ashland, Oregon.

Ashland planning supervisor Derek Severson said public feedback will help the city identify gaps in pedestrian and bicycle routes.

“The plan will be far better if we actually get iterative comments back and forth,” Severson said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is helping fund the update. Ian Horlacher, a senior transportation planner with the agency, said keeping the plan current helps Ashland prepare for future projects and pursue state and federal infrastructure grants.

“It's important for them to keep it current so they can anticipate and plan and budget for their priorities,” Horlacher said.

Residents can participate through the survey and local pop-up events. The City Council is expected to consider adopting the updated plan in spring 2028.

uests

  • Brandon Goldman, community development director, Ashland
  • Derek Severson, planning supervisor for community development, Ashland
  • Ian Horlacher, senior transportation planner, Oregon Department of Transportation
Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, is with (clockwise) Ian Horlacher, ODOT senior transportation planner, Brandon Goldman, City of Ashland’s Community Development Director, and Derek Severson, Ashland’s planning supervisor for community development in the JPR studio on Oct. 29, 2026. JPR's audio engineer and associate producer, Kara Everitt, is in the engineering booth.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, is with (clockwise) Ian Horlacher, ODOT senior transportation planner, Brandon Goldman, Ashland's community development director, and Derek Severson, Ashland’s planning supervisor for community development in the JPR studio on Oct. 29, 2026.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay