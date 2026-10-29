Ashland wants residents to flag transportation problems

Ashland is asking residents to identify transportation problems as it updates its Transportation System Plan, which will guide how people get around the city for the next 20 years.

An online survey, open through Dec. 4, lets people flag traffic and crossing concerns on an interactive map. The update will address walking, biking, driving, wheelchair access and public transit, along with emergency evacuation.

“Evacuation planning is a core piece of the TSP effort that we're going through now,” said Brandon Goldman, Ashland’s community development director.

The Transportation System Plan update will revise the city’s 2012 plan to address housing development, climate resilience and connections between neighborhoods, businesses and transit.

City of Ashland Public bike rack on the downtown plaza in Ashland, Oregon.

Ashland planning supervisor Derek Severson said public feedback will help the city identify gaps in pedestrian and bicycle routes.

“The plan will be far better if we actually get iterative comments back and forth,” Severson said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is helping fund the update. Ian Horlacher, a senior transportation planner with the agency, said keeping the plan current helps Ashland prepare for future projects and pursue state and federal infrastructure grants.

“It's important for them to keep it current so they can anticipate and plan and budget for their priorities,” Horlacher said.

Residents can participate through the survey and local pop-up events. The City Council is expected to consider adopting the updated plan in spring 2028.

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Brandon Goldman , community development director, Ashland

, community development director, Ashland Derek Severson , planning supervisor for community development, Ashland

, planning supervisor for community development, Ashland Ian Horlacher, senior transportation planner, Oregon Department of Transportation