Regional news: Modoc homelands, monarchs and housing

Exiled from the Klamath Basin, Modoc descendants are finding their way home

The Modoc Nation of Oklahoma has purchased more than 3,000 acres in Siskiyou and Modoc counties, reconnecting descendants of people exiled after the Modoc War with their ancestral homeland. The tribe is restoring habitat and reviving cultural connections, with California funding supporting plans to buy another 874 acres.

Monarch butterflies wearing solar-powered transmitters take flight in Oregon

Researchers and volunteers are fitting western monarch butterflies with tiny solar-powered transmitters to follow their migration. Butterflies released in Phoenix and elsewhere in Oregon are providing clues about routes to wintering grounds. The technology could help conservationists identify where to restore habitat as the western population faces a steep decline.

St. Vincent de Paul adds 10 HOPE homes to its Cottage Grove mobile home park

St. Vincent de Paul has added 10 factory-built homes at Saginaw Mobile Home Park near Cottage Grove. Built by nonprofit partner HOPE Homes in Eugene, the energy-efficient units cost about $100,000 each, including installation. The project adds affordable rentals while the factory helps train workers for careers in construction trades.

Elections officials seek to educate voters after Supreme Court rejects mail ballot regulations

Local election officials are holding public information sessions to answer questions about voting and address confusion ahead of November’s election. The outreach explains how ballots are handled and signatures verified. Officials say voting by mail remains available, but they encourage voters to use official drop boxes.