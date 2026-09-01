Blue Lake confronts aging infrastructure and political turmoil

Blue Lake Mayor John Sawatzky says the small Humboldt County city is trying to catch up on aging infrastructure and overdue financial work after a period of turnover and political turmoil.

The city of roughly 1,100 people sits several miles inland from the often-foggy communities of Arcata and Eureka. Sawatzky said city leaders want to preserve its small-town character while finding the money needed to maintain essential services.

“Trying to retain that small community feel while also looking at revenue sources can be challenging,” he said.

Among the city’s most pressing concerns are two aging redwood water tanks that have experienced recurring leaks.

City of Blue Lake Blue Lake Mayor John Sawatzky says the city is working to address aging water infrastructure, overdue financial audits and instability at City Hall.

“Right now, we’re trying to play catch-up on maintenance on those," Sawatzky said. "We’re having to allocate resources and funds to repair those water tanks and to assess what our needs are.”

One of the tanks sits on privately owned land, and the city has been pursuing control of the site. Sawatzky said the City Council has not voted to take the property through eminent domain. The city is also working to stop a tank leak that was sending water into a freshwater stream.

The infrastructure work comes after a turbulent period at City Hall. Recall petitions were launched last year against Sawatzky and two other council members following the departure of longtime City Manager Amanda Mager and a dispute over the city’s overdue housing plan.

The petitions against Sawatzky and Council member Kat Napier fell short of the required number of valid signatures. A recall election against Council member Elise Scafani moved forward, but voters rejected the recall.

“I’ve talked to some professionals about what our role is,” he said. “And essentially, we are the designated cleanup crew at this point.”

Despite the city’s challenges, Sawatzky said Blue Lake remains an inviting place to live and visit.

“It’s a wonderful place to come visit,” he said. “It’s sunny and it’s vibrant, and we’re making things happen here.”

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