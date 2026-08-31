Oregon news roundup: Salmon, student housing and butterflies

Mass fish necropsy helps forecast salmon returns in Oregon

At Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, volunteers and scientists examine juvenile salmon to forecast ocean survival and future returns. The annual project, underway since 1997, analyzes ear bones called otoliths, stomach contents and genetics. This year’s catch was down about 20%. Researchers say climate change and recovering predator populations, including seals and sea lions, are complicating forecasts.

With budget and enrollment deficit, University of Oregon contemplates ‘Next Generation’ of housing

At the University of Oregon, a seven-story residence hall is scheduled to open in fall 2027 despite a $65 million budget deficit and recent faculty layoffs. Administrators say bonds, repaid with room-and-board fees, are funding the project separately from the university’s tuition-supported general fund. UO also plans to close older dorms and use less expensive materials to reduce costs.

Coastal Oregon landowners aid conservation efforts for endangered butterfly

Private landowners on the central Oregon coast are helping restore habitat for the threatened Oregon silverspot butterfly. Its larvae rely on early blue violets, which have declined with the loss of coastal salt spray meadows. The Oregon Zoo has released more than 35,000 butterflies on public lands. Conservation benefit agreements help landowners pay to control invasive plants while protecting them from additional property restrictions tied to the restoration work.