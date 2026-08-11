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The Jefferson Exchange

Myrtle Point looks to keep families, attract new jobs after timber's decline

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 11, 2026 at 2:53 PM PDT
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The historic A. H. Black and Company Building, built in1890, in Myrtle Point, Oregon, is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.
Ian Pollett
/
Wikimedia Commons
The historic A. H. Black and Company Building, built in1890, in Myrtle Point, Oregon, is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

Myrtle Point is trying to solve a problem familiar to many small, rural communities: how to give younger families enough reasons to stay.

The Coos County city of about 2,500 people has struggled with population loss and economic changes since the decline of the timber industry decades ago. Mayor Samantha Clayburn said affordable housing and jobs remain among the biggest challenges as the city looks to attract businesses and create opportunities for working families.

“They need affordable living and jobs,” Clayburn said. “And the housing market throughout Coos County is pretty tight.”

Clayburn grew up in Myrtle Point and is now raising her family there. She said she never expected to enter politics.

Myrtle Point, Oregon mayor, Samantha Clayburn.
City of Myrtle Point, Oregon
Myrtle Point, Oregon mayor, Samantha Clayburn.

“I jokingly say I’m one of the most reluctant politicians you’ll ever meet,” Clayburn said.

She first became involved in local government by joining the city’s budget committee because she wanted to better understand how the city was spending money and where local fees were going. Her involvement eventually led her to serve as a city councilor and later mayor.

“Having been raised here and raising my family here, I have a very vested interest in my community, and I want to help make sure that it’s a great place to live,” Clayburn said.

Myrtle Point developed as a logging and agricultural community beginning in the 19th century. The decline of the timber industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s took a toll on the local economy, and the city lost residents as people left in search of work.

Clayburn said one of Myrtle Point’s biggest challenges today is keeping younger residents and families from doing the same.

But she sees opportunities for the city to grow. Clayburn pointed to an updated wastewater treatment plant, available industrial space and room for commercial development as assets that could help attract employers.

She said the goal is to build an economy that allows more people to make a life in Myrtle Point.

“I want to keep making this a place that people actually want to live in,” Clayburn said.

Guest

  • Samantha Clayburn, mayor, Myrtle Point, Oregon
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay