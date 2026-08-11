Regional news: Tribal dispute, prison powwow and California's wildfire goats

The Alturas Indian Rancheria is tiny. Its fight over money and power is anything but

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has issued a cease-and-desist order against the Alturas Indian Rancheria, alleging its gas station, smoke shop and cement batch plant near Yreka are operating illegally on federal land.

The tribe’s attorney says the rancheria has the legal right to operate the businesses and hopes to eventually open a casino. The BIA says the tribe must halt operations until it receives federal approval. The dispute is the latest in a series of legal battles and internal governance conflicts among the rancheria’s small membership.

For some Oregon inmates, annual powwow gives liberating experience with loved ones

Incarcerated men at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem gathered for the annual Many Nations Pow-Wow. The one-day event allowed participants, many of whom are serving life sentences, to wear traditional Native regalia, dance to drums and reunite with loved ones. Participants said connecting with their cultures has helped them cope with trauma and suicidal thoughts and regain a sense of self-worth.

California could see fewer goats grazing for wildfire mitigation under new overtime regulations

California goat-grazing companies say new agricultural overtime requirements could threaten their ability to use herds for wildfire prevention. The companies warn they could be forced out of business or have to sell their goats if required to comply with the rules.

The California Farm Bureau estimates the requirements could push a herder’s annual pay to $240,000. Labor advocates say the higher compensation is warranted for workers who live in remote areas and are responsible for their herds around the clock.

