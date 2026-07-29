Northwest news roundup: Oak savannas, Pacific lamprey and Arcimoto

A Southern Oregon collaboration is trying to bring back a disappearing landscape — one oak tree at a time

A coalition of tribes, landowners and conservation groups is restoring Oregon's shrinking oak savannas. Decades of fire suppression have allowed Douglas firs to overtake many centuries-old oaks. The Klamath-Siskiyou Oak Network has restored about 6,000 acres across public and private lands, helping bring back wildlife, including the lazuli bunting.

Oregon tribes and conservationists team up to help lamprey slither back to greatness

Tribes and biologists are working to restore Pacific lamprey, an ancient fish whose numbers have declined because of dams. By moving adult lamprey around barriers to spawn in tributaries, they hope to rebuild populations and improve river ecosystems. Conservation groups say the effort still lacks adequate federal funding.

Arcimoto enthusiasts rally for electric vehicles despite company's financial woes

Arcimoto owners continue gathering to celebrate and maintain the Eugene company's three-wheeled electric vehicles, even after production stopped. Relying on aftermarket parts and repairs, enthusiasts hope the open-air vehicle will eventually return under new ownership despite the company's financial troubles.