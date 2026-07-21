Rogue River's mayor on growth, public safety and small-town government

Rogue River Mayor Pam VanArsdale says one of the biggest challenges facing the small Southern Oregon city is preparing for the future while preserving the close-knit community that residents value.

The city of about 2,400 people is investing in major infrastructure projects, including a new water reservoir, while balancing essential services on a limited budget. VanArsdale said the city's collaborative approach has helped it meet those and other challenges.

Rogue River sits between Medford and Grants Pass and covers about one square mile. Before the city was incorporated, the community was known as Tailholt because travelers crossed the river by holding onto their horses' tails.

VanArsdale, a real estate agent, said she entered public service after being challenged to stop criticizing local government and become involved.

"You can't say anything against what people are doing if you're not willing to be part of the solutions," she said.

One of the city's largest projects is a new water reservoir designed to help meet future demand.

Despite budget pressures, VanArsdale said Rogue River benefits from a collaborative city staff and council.

"It's really about all the people around me," she said, adding that city leaders work together without the "bickering and infighting" she sees in some other communities.

VanArsdale said one of her proudest accomplishments has been the revitalization of the city's police department, which she said is now fully staffed and professionally accredited. The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police named Chief David Rash its 2026 Police Chief of the Year.

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