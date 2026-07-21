A proposed nickel mine, Tule Lake's legacy and Lakeview's water crisis

A Canadian company wants to open North America’s largest nickel mine in Southern Oregon

A Canadian mining company is proposing what could become North America's largest nickel mine in Southern Oregon, targeting one of the continent's largest ultramafic rock formations. Homeland Nickel says the project could supply a growing domestic demand for battery-grade nickel. As federal officials streamline mining permits, conservation groups warn the project could damage sensitive watersheds and wildlife habitat.

Eighty years later, survivors say Tule Lake still has lessons for America

About 400 people gathered at the former Tule Lake Segregation Center to honor the 331 people who died while incarcerated there during World War II. Survivors and descendants say the annual pilgrimage preserves the history of Japanese American incarceration, challenges euphemistic descriptions of the camp and highlights lessons they believe remain relevant in today's debates over immigration and civil liberties.

Lakeview is working to solve its financial crisis. But smelly, discolored water could hold it back

As Lakeview works to recover from a financial crisis, many residents continue to deal with brown, foul-smelling tap water linked to aging infrastructure. After elevated lead levels were detected, volunteers restored an abandoned mountain spring and installed new pipe to provide an alternative water source, underscoring both the town's infrastructure challenges and residents' determination to improve conditions.