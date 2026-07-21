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The Jefferson Exchange

A proposed nickel mine, Tule Lake's legacy and Lakeview's water crisis

By Morgan Ackley
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:01 PM PDT
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Residents in Lakeview, Ore., have been dealing with discolored water for years, as seen in this provided photo from Shelley Weber's home in Lakeview. Officials say it stems from minerals in the groundwater combined with the town's dated infrastructure.
Courtesy of Shelley Weber
Residents in Lakeview, Ore., have been dealing with discolored water for years, as seen in this provided photo from Shelley Weber's home in Lakeview. Officials say it stems from minerals in the groundwater combined with the town's dated infrastructure.

A Canadian company wants to open North America’s largest nickel mine in Southern Oregon
A Canadian mining company is proposing what could become North America's largest nickel mine in Southern Oregon, targeting one of the continent's largest ultramafic rock formations. Homeland Nickel says the project could supply a growing domestic demand for battery-grade nickel. As federal officials streamline mining permits, conservation groups warn the project could damage sensitive watersheds and wildlife habitat.

Eighty years later, survivors say Tule Lake still has lessons for America
About 400 people gathered at the former Tule Lake Segregation Center to honor the 331 people who died while incarcerated there during World War II. Survivors and descendants say the annual pilgrimage preserves the history of Japanese American incarceration, challenges euphemistic descriptions of the camp and highlights lessons they believe remain relevant in today's debates over immigration and civil liberties.

Lakeview is working to solve its financial crisis. But smelly, discolored water could hold it back
As Lakeview works to recover from a financial crisis, many residents continue to deal with brown, foul-smelling tap water linked to aging infrastructure. After elevated lead levels were detected, volunteers restored an abandoned mountain spring and installed new pipe to provide an alternative water source, underscoring both the town's infrastructure challenges and residents' determination to improve conditions.

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Morgan Ackley
Morgan Ackley is an SOU student engineer and associate producer at JPR.
See stories by Morgan Ackley