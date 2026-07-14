Want to understand America at 250? Southern Oregon book experts recommend these books

As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, debates over whose stories are remembered — and whose are left out — continue to shape how Americans understand the nation's past.

For librarians and booksellers across Oregon, one way to engage with those questions is through books. Their recommendations span the country's founding, Indigenous history, slavery, civil rights and democracy, offering perspectives they say are often missing from traditional accounts of American history.

Some are works of history, others are novels. Together, they invite readers to look beyond familiar narratives and consider the people, places and ideas that have shaped the United States over the past 250 years.

Ashland Public Library Manager Kristin Anderson, Coos Bay Public Library Director Sami Pierson and Bloomsbury Books owner Megan Isser each recommended titles they believe can deepen readers' understanding of the American experience.

"The Greatest Sentence Ever Written" by Walter Isaacson

Pierson recommended Walter Isaacson's examination of the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence. The book traces the drafting process behind the nation's founding document, exploring the philosophical influences, revisions and debates that shaped its language. Pierson said it also examines how the meaning of "We" has expanded beyond the Founding Fathers' original vision.

"It literally takes that first sentence of the Declaration of Independence and slices it into bits, and talks about the background and the philosophy behind it, and the changes made to it, and lots of edits just for one simple sentence," Pierson said.

"The Vaster Wilds" by Lauren Groff

This historical novel, set during Jamestown's "Starving Time" in 1610, follows a young English servant fleeing into the wilderness as she struggles to survive. Anderson said the novel contrasts the settlers' attempts to dominate an unfamiliar landscape with the lives of Indigenous people who already knew how to live there.

"'Vaster Wilds' is like this hypermicroscopic visceral experience inside a little girl's body, who has traveled across the ocean from England to this new world to dominate a new environment and is trying to survive," Anderson said.

"500 Nations" by Alvin M. Josephy Jr.

Host Mike Green recommended this illustrated history chronicles the more than 500 Indigenous nations that lived across North America before European contact. Filled with photographs and illustrations, the book explores the cultures and societies that had flourished for centuries before European colonization.

Pierson said European settlers often failed to recognize those societies.

"They failed to realize there was civilization here already," she said. "These tribes were thriving."

"Black Reconstruction in America 1860–1880" by W.E.B. Du Bois

Green called W.E.B. Du Bois' 1935 history of Reconstruction one of the books every school should teach. The book examines how Reconstruction has been remembered and argues that many historical accounts minimized the role of formerly enslaved people in reshaping the United States after the Civil War.

Anderson noted that the book continues to influence contemporary writers.

"Oprah recommended 'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents' by Isabel Wilkerson," Anderson said. "And Isabel Wilkerson recommended 'Black Reconstruction in America.'"

"Giving Up is Unforgivable: A Manual for Keeping Democracy" by Joyce Vance

Isser recommended this 2026 book as an accessible look at the tensions that have shaped American democracy since the nation's founding. She said Vance uses history to show that many of the country's enduring contradictions have been balanced through democratic institutions rather than resolved.

"She really brings up the contradictions and how democracy has been what has balanced those contradictions out," Isser said.

One example Vance highlights, Isser said, comes from the end of the Constitutional Convention, when Benjamin Franklin was asked whether the delegates had created a republic or a monarchy.

"A republic, if you can keep it," Franklin reportedly replied—a line Isser said carries added irony because it was spoken to a woman who could not vote at the time.

"The Antidote" by Karen Russell

Set during the Dust Bowl, the novel blends historical fiction with magical realism through the character of a "memory witch" who absorbs other people's painful memories.

Anderson said the novel raises questions about who carries the burden of history and what happens when societies choose to forget difficult parts of their past.

"She is able to carry around your memories so that you don't have to," Anderson said. "She will absorb your memory, and then you just can wander around the world not remembering it."

The metaphor, Anderson said, reflects the country's tendency to forget the consequences of ideas such as Manifest Destiny.

"Spell Freedom: The Underground Schools That Built the Civil Rights Movement" by Elaine Weiss

Green recommended this history of the citizenship schools that trained generations of civil rights activists. The book traces how those schools prepared leaders by teaching organizing, civic engagement and strategies for challenging segregation.

Green said the book helps explain the stories behind many of the movement's best-known figures, including Rosa Parks and John Lewis.

"The Great Wherever" by Shannon Saunders

Isser recommended Saunders' debut novel because she believes historical fiction can explore the emotional truths of history in ways nonfiction sometimes cannot.

The novel follows generations of a Black family living on the same piece of land, blending history with ghost story elements to explore memory, inheritance and the lingering effects of the past.

"It's a ghost story about multiple generations of a Black family who inhabited a spread of land," Isser said. "It really lends itself to memory and ghosts, and even horror is a great genre to get some of these themes brought to life."

"My Dear Hamilton" by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie

The historical novel follows Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, bringing Alexander Hamilton's wife from the margins of the story to its center.

"Everybody knows she was there, but she's always in the background," Pierson said.

Pierson said the novel encourages readers to look beyond the best-known historical figures to the people who helped shape events alongside them.

"The Laws of Race, As Connected with Slavery" by Sidney George Fisher

Green recommended this book, published in 1860, as a window into the ideas that supporters of slavery used to justify racial hierarchy before the Civil War. Fisher, a wealthy Pennsylvania lawyer and slaveholder, argued for a racial hierarchy using pseudoscientific theories common at the time.

Green said reading the book helped him recognize how some of those arguments have resurfaced throughout American history.

"This Land Is Your Land" by Beverly Gage

The book explores American history through 13 places that were significant at the nation's founding and continue to shape the country today.

Pierson described the book as "a road trip through time" that blends well-known historical events with local stories that often remain unfamiliar outside their communities.

"Local history is so amazing, but only the locals know about it," Pierson said.

Anderson said libraries can help readers uncover those overlooked stories.

"Most libraries have a local history collection of things that just aren't really readily available anywhere else," she said.

"Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson

Anderson pointed to Isabel Wilkerson's Caste as another book that helps explain the country's current moment through history. She noted that the book was Oprah Winfrey's recommendation on Time magazine's list of books that capture the American moment.

"Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders

Anderson recommended this for its unconventional approach to historical fiction. She said Saunders uses history not simply to recreate the past, but to ask broader questions about memory, grief and how Americans understand historical events.

"It's the questions that he approaches about history and the way he thinks about those things that make him very current," Anderson said.

"The Calamity Club" by Kathryn Stockett

For readers interested in the history of eugenics and forced sterilization in the United States, Anderson said the novel explores how women with limited economic opportunities were often judged and targeted by policies rooted in pseudoscientific beliefs.

"It deals with eugenics, particularly related to women who might have limitations on how they might earn money, and so prostitution might be a way to do that," Anderson said. "There was this sense that people who did that were just naturally bad and shouldn't be able to reproduce."

Despite tackling difficult subject matter, Anderson said the novel's characters keep the story engaging.

"It's got some gnarly elements in it, but also the characters are lovely," she said.

"Why We Can't Wait" by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Green recommended this book as a way to better understand the civil rights movement. He said the book's opening chapter, "The Negro Revolution: Why 1963?" examines the events that transformed the movement and offers context that is often absent from history classes.

Green said the book highlights a part of King's work that many Americans know little about.

"Happy Land" by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Green and Anderson both recommended this novel based on the history of the Kingdom of the Happy Land, a self-governed Black community founded in North Carolina after the Civil War.

"It's a really interesting kind of moment in history, of seeing this community that's making its own decisions," Anderson said.

"The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African-Americans in Politics during the Age of Roosevelt" by Jill Watts

A history detailing the informal network of Black advisers who influenced President Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration. Green said the book highlights figures such as Mary McLeod Bethune and sheds light on the often-overlooked role Black leaders played during the New Deal era.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay (l-r) Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green is with librarians Kristin Anderson and Sami Pierson, and Bloomsbury Books owner Megan Isser in the JPR studio on July 14, 2026. JPR engineer and associate producer Kara Everitt is seen in the control booth.

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