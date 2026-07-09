Where to cool off this summer in Southern Oregon and Northern California

There are plenty of ways to cool off across Southern Oregon and Northern California. The harder question is deciding where to go.

For Nicole Larsen, the answer is usually a lake. River guide Alyssa Winkelman gravitates toward moving water. Richard "Richie G" Gabriel prefers the Pacific, where cold water and heavy surf keep even experienced surfers humble.

Together, they shared some of their favorite places to escape the heat—and the advice they think every newcomer should know.

Where to spend a day at the lake

Larsen doesn't hesitate when asked what kind of water she prefers.

"I'm more of a lake girl," she said. "I'm not a strong swimmer, to be completely honest."

Her first recommendation is Lake Siskiyou, near Mount Shasta.

"It's a definite gem," Larsen said. "It's stunningly beautiful, it's very clean. The view of the mountain is incredible."

The lake offers something for almost everyone. Families can spend time at the Splash Zone inflatable water park, while paddlers can launch from quieter sections of shoreline for kayaking or paddleboarding. There are picnic areas, easy lake access and plenty of room to spread out.

Larsen also recommends Lost Creek Lake, 30 miles northeast of Medford; Lake of the Woods, 40 miles northeast of Ashland; Whiskeytown Lake, outside of Redding, and Applegate Lake southwest of Medford.

Each has its own personality. Lake of the Woods combines swimming with boat and paddleboard rentals and a historic lakeside lodge. Whiskeytown's remarkably clear water and surrounding mountains make it one of Northern California's most scenic lakes. Lost Creek Lake offers a broad sandy beach at Joseph H. Stewart S Recreation Area that's especially popular with families.

"If you can't supply your own boating vessels, you can rent these at these locations," Larsen said. "Give it a try and see how much you love it."

Lorenzo Alvarez-Roo River guide Alyssa Winkelman poses during a day on the river. Winkelman says Southern Oregon and Northern California offer rafting opportunities ranging from gentle floats to Class IV whitewater



Where to cool off along the river

For a river day close to the Rogue Valley, Larsen points people toward Griffin Park, just west of Grants Pass.

"It's a great spot to start," she said.

The park's sandy beach and gentle shoreline make it a favorite place to wade or cool off, but both Larsen and Winkelman say appearances can be deceiving.

"You can look at a calm, big pool and think there's not a current," Winkelman said. "But there definitely still is."

That's why they recommend staying close to shore, keeping children within arm's reach and remembering that rivers continue moving beneath the surface, even when they appear calm.

Winkelman also encourages people to continue up the Rogue toward Union Creek, about an hour from Medford on the road to Crater Lake National Park.

"I was blown away," she said after visiting for the first time recently. "It's pretty spectacular."

The draw isn't one specific swimming hole. It's the chance to wander forest trails, stumble across waterfalls and discover small pools of icy water fed by the upper Rogue.

Why paddleboarding is booming

Paddleboards have become a familiar sight across Southern Oregon lakes, and Larsen thinks there's a simple reason.

"It's very relaxing," she said.

Inflatable boards have made the sport more affordable and easier to transport, while calm lakesgive beginners plenty of room to learn without worrying about waves or river currents.

Gabriel sees paddleboarding as surfing's more forgiving cousin.

"It's more floaty, and it's user-friendly," he said. "The learning curve, unlike surfing, is very quick."

Larsen says that's part of the appeal. People can stand, kneel or simply sit on the board. Some bring a picnic. Others bring a dog. She's even seen people doing yoga on them.

Rudi Bega Alyssa Winkelman guides a rafting trip through whitewater on the Rogue River. Winkelman recommends guided rafting trips for first-time visitors, saying they provide safety instruction, equipment and local knowledge



Why a guided rafting trip is worth it

Winkelman has spent years guiding rivers across the West. For newcomers, she recommends hiring a guide.

"I think that if you are interested in it, that's a great place to start," she said.

Outfitters on the Rogue and Klamath rivers offer everything from half-day floats to multi-day wilderness trips, providing safety instruction, equipment and local knowledge along the way.

For Winkelman, some of the best memories have nothing to do with rapids.

"I love seeing bears on the Rogue," she said, recalling one evening when a bear sow and her cubs played in the river near camp. "It was pretty special."

Larsen points to another highlight.

"The lunch," she said, laughing.

She's only partly joking. Guided rafting trips have developed a reputation for surprisingly elaborate riverside meals, from fresh salads to Dutch oven desserts, served on quiet beaches that most visitors never reach by road.

How to get started surfing

Gabriel has spent decades surfing the Southern Oregon and Northern California coast. He says newcomers should understand that surfing here bears little resemblance to postcard images from Southern California.

"The coast is rugged," he said. "There's lots of small tuck-in areas. It's very dangerous. There's lots of rips."

His advice starts before anyone picks up a surfboard.

"You've got to be a swimmer," he said.

Cold water changes everything. A quality wetsuit isn't optional.

"If you're going to go out here in our territory—Oregon, Washington, Northern California—you have to have a wetsuit," Gabriel said. "That is your personal flotation device."

For beginners, he recommends taking lessons at Local Boys in Crescent City, California. He said you can rent everything you need there.

He said the nearby South Beach offers a sandy-bottom beach and gentler conditions than many of the region's rocky surf breaks, making it a common place for first lessons. Even then, Gabriel says surfers should spend time getting comfortable with the ocean before chasing bigger waves.

Judith Gabriel Richard "Richie G" Gabriel has spent decades riding cold-water waves. Gabriel recommends South Beach in Crescent City as a beginner-friendly place to learn. Photo courtesy of Richard Gabriel.



Before you head out

Whether they preferred lakes, rivers or the ocean, all three came back to the same themes: prepare for the conditions, respect the water and don't rush the experience.

Bring more water and snacks than you think you'll need. Pack a hat, lightweight sun protection and water shoes. Keep children close around moving water, and remember that mountain rivers and lakes stay cold even during the hottest weeks of summer.

But don't forget to enjoy it.

"It's a recharge of your battery," Gabriel said. "You forget about all your in-the-moment transactions ... it's a meditation."

