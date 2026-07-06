Oregon stories: Deschutes water, clothing waste and local food

An Oregon law lets one wealthy region turn the desert green. When drought hits, farmers pay the price

A new investigation found crops use only about one-quarter of the water diverted from the Deschutes River by the Central Oregon Irrigation District. Much of the remaining water goes to irrigate hobby farms and large residential properties, while downstream commercial farmers face growing water shortages.

St. Vincent de Paul takes on fast fashion, diverting millions of pounds of clothing from landfills

Millions of pounds of discarded clothing are staying out of Oregon landfills as Lane County grapples with the growing environmental impact of fast fashion. St. Vincent De Paul of Lane County sorts donated textiles for resale, recycling and upcycling, extending the life of millions of garments while creating jobs and generating revenue for its community programs.

National foodie program to profile Eugene bagel shop

Eugene's Lox, Stocks & Bagels will be featured on the online series "America's Best Restaurants" after a film crew visited the restaurant. The episode will showcase the business and its menu to a national audience. Owners hope the exposure will help attract new customers when it airs in about 12 weeks.

