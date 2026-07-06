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The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon stories: Deschutes water, clothing waste and local food

By Natalie Golay
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:03 PM PDT
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Wendy Chand works for St. Vinnie's in a clothing recycling warehouse on Seneca Road in West Eugene.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Wendy Chand works for St. Vinnie's in a clothing recycling warehouse on Seneca Road in West Eugene.

An Oregon law lets one wealthy region turn the desert green. When drought hits, farmers pay the price
A new investigation found crops use only about one-quarter of the water diverted from the Deschutes River by the Central Oregon Irrigation District. Much of the remaining water goes to irrigate hobby farms and large residential properties, while downstream commercial farmers face growing water shortages.

St. Vincent de Paul takes on fast fashion, diverting millions of pounds of clothing from landfills
Millions of pounds of discarded clothing are staying out of Oregon landfills as Lane County grapples with the growing environmental impact of fast fashion. St. Vincent De Paul of Lane County sorts donated textiles for resale, recycling and upcycling, extending the life of millions of garments while creating jobs and generating revenue for its community programs.

National foodie program to profile Eugene bagel shop
Eugene's Lox, Stocks & Bagels will be featured on the online series "America's Best Restaurants" after a film crew visited the restaurant. The episode will showcase the business and its menu to a national audience. Owners hope the exposure will help attract new customers when it airs in about 12 weeks.

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Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay