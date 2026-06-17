Southern Oregon's best free concerts and arts events this summer

Summer arts season is underway across Southern Oregon and Northern California, with communities offering dozens of free and low-cost ways to experience live music, public art and local culture.

Every month on the Jefferson Exchange, JPR arts reporter Vanessa Finney and Open Air host Dave Jackson highlight the performances, exhibitions and festivals they think are worth your time.

This month's recommendations range from outdoor concerts and interactive mural projects to folk traditions and nationally touring musicians making stops in the region.

Many of the events are free, something Jackson said makes them especially appealing at a time when many people are watching their budgets.

"It is a good time to have free or inexpensive things going on," Jackson said. "When I look at my bank account, I'm thankful."

Whether you're looking for an evening of live music, a chance to watch artists at work or an opportunity to explore a new community, these are some of their top picks for June.

Free concerts around Southern Oregon

Music in the Park

Free | Summer evenings | Riverside Park, Grants Pass

Music in the Park returns to Riverside Park with performances by local and regional artists, including Southern rock, funk and Irish folk punk.

Jackson recommends catching the John Doe Boys, a high-energy band that blends Irish folk with punk.

"They're really a fun show, really high-energy," Jackson said.

Courtesy of Music on the Half Shell Audience members gather in Stewart Park in Roseburg for a Music on the Half Shell concert. The free summer series features nationally touring and regional musicians.

Music on the Half Shell

Free | Tuesdays | Stewart Park, Roseburg

Music on the Half Shell brings nationally touring performers to Stewart Park throughout the summer, along with local food vendors and family-friendly activities.

Among Jackson's recommendations are blues guitarist Jackie Venson, Afrobeat band Jujuba and Portland's MarchFourth Marching Band.

Riverbend Live

Free | Fridays | Riverbend Park, Winston

Riverbend Live combines outdoor concerts with cowboy poetry, Western music and youth theater performances.

The series concludes with the Riverbend Live Youth Theater's production of "Into the Woods."

Mount Shasta Summer Concert Series

Free | Sundays | Shastice Park, Mount Shasta

Concerts return to Shastice Park with free performances throughout the summer.

Jackson is particularly excited about 19-year-old guitarist Bella Rayne, who has begun performing with members of the extended Grateful Dead family.

"I feel like in the coming years she's really going to blossom even more," he said.

Summer Sounds

Free | Evenings throughout the summer | Lithia Park, Ashland

Ashland's summer concert series continues through Epic Ashland and the Ashland Folk Collective, featuring regional bands, touring acts and food vendors throughout the season.

Watch murals come to life

Mural Fest

Free | June 20-21 | ScienceWorks Plaza, Ashland

Rather than simply viewing finished artwork, visitors can watch regional muralists paint throughout the weekend as this year's festival explores the theme "Belonging." Finney said seeing the creative process unfold is what makes the event special.

"If you've never seen live painting, there's nothing like it," Finney said. "Everybody's part of this creative spirit."

Courtesy of Healthy Klamath Artist Monica Deatherage poses in front of her mural, Klamath in Bloom, in downtown Klamath Falls. The interactive mural is one of three new installations featured in the city's Wings Walk public art trail.

Wings Walk

Free | June 18 | Downtown Klamath Falls

Three new murals with interactive wing designs have joined Klamath Falls' public art trail, and the city is inviting visitors to photograph themselves at each stop during the Wings Walk Challenge and post them using the hashtage #iheartkfalls. It's a fun way for families and visitors to explore downtown while discovering local artwork.

"You take photos with the wings," Finney said. "You might be standing in front of them, like you're an angel."

Explore Medford's Third Friday

Third Friday Market

Free | June 19, 4-8 p.m. | Vogel Plaza, Medford

Third Friday is one of Finney's favorite ways to reconnect with the community. The market features live music by the Brian Oliver Trio alongside local artists, makers and food vendors.

Jackson said Oliver is worth seeing, whether he's performing or supporting other musicians.

"He's a really skilled guitar player and a good vocalist," Jackson said.

Wallride

Free | June 19 | Rogue Galery and Art Center, Medford

If you're interested in art that blends creativity and action sports, the Rogue Gallery and Art Center's Wall Ride exhibition features painted skateboard decks, reclaimed skateboard art, live painting and skateboarding demonstrations.

Finney said Third Friday is about more than the individual events.

"It's worth zeroing in on sometimes because there's really a lot of fun things going on," Finney said. "It gets back to connecting with your community."

Cassandra Lewis Cassandra Lewis (pictured) and Southern Oregon-based bassist Emily Turner will perform live in the JPR studio on June 19, ahead of their live music set at Medford's Copper Plank that evening.

Musical experiences

Peg Tooth Bow Saw Jamboree

Donation-based | June 19-21 | Jackson Wellsprings, Ashland

Even if you've never heard shape-note singing or tried contra dancing, this gathering welcomes newcomers alongside experienced musicians. The weekend includes folk sessions, square dancing, campfire music and community meals.

"I was curious myself as a singer," Finney said about shape-note singing. "I thought I would go check that out."

Cassandra Lewis

Ticketed | June 19 | Copper Plank, Medford

Jackson describes Cassandra Lewis as one of the more distinctive touring artists coming through Southern Oregon this month. Before her evening concert at the Copper Plank, she'll perform a live session at JPR.

"She jokingly refers to her music as Dolly Parton on acid or Janis Joplin on Jesus," Jackson said.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green finishes another episode of JX Arts with Dave Jackson, JPR's music curator and host of Open Air, and Vanessa Finney, JPR arts reporter and host of the podcasts, My Better Half and The Creative Way. JPR associate producer and engineer, Kara Everitt is in the control booth.

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