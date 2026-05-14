Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye discusses reelection bid

Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye says his reelection campaign is focused on local control, smaller government and several long-term infrastructure projects he hopes to complete if voters return him to office June 2.

Crye, the incumbent in the District 1 race, is facing challengers Erin Resner and Richard Gallardo.

The race comes after a politically divisive first term that included a failed recall effort and ongoing debate over the direction of county government under the board’s conservative majority.

Resner, a local business owner, has campaigned on government accountability, public safety and mental health systems, while Gallardo has emphasized transparency, fiscal restraint and more public participation in county meetings.

The Jefferson Exchange also invited Resner and Gallardo to participate.

At the center of Crye’s platform is “home rule.” He pointed to Shasta County becoming California’s 15th charter county as one of his biggest accomplishments, saying the change gives local officials more authority over how vacancies on the Board of Supervisors are filled.

“We've taken that power from Sacramento,” Crye said. “That's just plain home rule.”

Crye also highlighted efforts to suspend development impact fees and other audit county fees.

Looking ahead, he said his priorities include helping establish a medical school in the region, advancing an alternative custody program with the sheriff’s office and pursuing construction of a long-discussed freight corridor bridge project.

When asked about criticism from opponents who have described county leadership as divisive or lacking transparency, Crye defended his record.

“I don't run on platitudes," he said. "I run on results."

Crye also discussed recent health challenges, including a stage 3 cancer diagnosis and a heart attack earlier this year. He said these health challenges reinforced his focus on expanding access to medical care in Shasta County.

Guest