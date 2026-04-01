In Southern Oregon, advocates say abuse often goes unseen and unreported

April is both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, but advocates in Southern Oregon say the issue extends far beyond awareness campaigns.

Leaders at Community Works in Jackson County say sexual assault and child abuse remain widespread in the Rogue Valley, often hidden from public view.

Outreach Manager Tanya Day said one in three women and one in six men will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, while one in 10 children experience abuse before age 18.

“Oregon actually has a little higher rate than our national average,” Day said. “It’s definitely happening in our backyard.”

Many survivors delay reporting for years or decades, often because they fear they will not be believed. In many cases, the person responsible is someone they know — a family member, coach or teacher.

To address that barrier, Community Works is promoting the “Start by Believing” campaign, which encourages people to respond to disclosures with support rather than skepticism.

Advocacy Services Manager Dawn Burks said a supportive response can shape whether a survivor seeks help.

“The most important thing you can say is ‘I believe you,’” Day said.

Burks said the goal is to allow survivors to move at their own pace and maintain control over their healing process.

For those seeking help or more information, Community Works operates a 24-hour helpline at 541-779-4357 and online resources.

Event

The 2026 Start by Believing community event will take place Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center, 220 N. Main St., in Phoenix.

Guests