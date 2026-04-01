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The Jefferson Exchange

In Southern Oregon, advocates say abuse often goes unseen and unreported

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:57 AM PDT
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Courtesy of Community Works

April is both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, but advocates in Southern Oregon say the issue extends far beyond awareness campaigns.

Leaders at Community Works in Jackson County say sexual assault and child abuse remain widespread in the Rogue Valley, often hidden from public view.

Outreach Manager Tanya Day said one in three women and one in six men will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, while one in 10 children experience abuse before age 18.

“Oregon actually has a little higher rate than our national average,” Day said. “It’s definitely happening in our backyard.”

Many survivors delay reporting for years or decades, often because they fear they will not be believed. In many cases, the person responsible is someone they know — a family member, coach or teacher.

To address that barrier, Community Works is promoting the “Start by Believing” campaign, which encourages people to respond to disclosures with support rather than skepticism.

Advocacy Services Manager Dawn Burks said a supportive response can shape whether a survivor seeks help.

“The most important thing you can say is ‘I believe you,’” Day said.

Burks said the goal is to allow survivors to move at their own pace and maintain control over their healing process.

For those seeking help or more information, Community Works operates a 24-hour helpline at 541-779-4357 and online resources.

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Guests

  • Tanya Day, outreach manager, Community Works
  • Dawn Burks, advocacy services manager, Community Works.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay