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The Jefferson Exchange

Shasta County program works to stop youth fire setting before it starts

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 18, 2026 at 2:56 PM PDT
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Truckee Youth Fire-setter Program

According to Cal Fire, half of all arson fires involve people 17 or younger. Without early intervention, an estimated 80% of these young people continue this dangerous behavior. However, in Shasta County, a specialized prevention program reports a 98% success rate in preventing repeat incidents.

Jas Shaw, co-founder of the Youth Fire Prevention Program, said the program grew out of a 2007 house fire in which she and her daughter were seriously burned.

Shaw said her home did not have working smoke detectors or a clear exit plan. The experience motivated her to help prevent similar incidents.

Since 2014, the program has worked with more than 400 children, identifying risks, assessing behavior and providing education.

The program focuses on underlying causes, using screening tools developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess risk.

Shaw said roughly 90% of referred youths have experienced trauma or abuse.

“Once we deal with the underlying crisis that’s happening, the fire setting stops,” she said.

Children ages 5 to 9 are considered a higher-risk group because they are more likely to set fires indoors, which increases the risk of injury or death.

The program involves families in the process, including parents and siblings. Youth attend an academy where they learn that fire is a tool that must be used carefully, not something to play with.

Shaw said the program has drawn interest from fire agencies and first responders across California.

She said the approach emphasizes intervention and support, including mental health resources, rather than relying solely on the juvenile justice system.

For families, Shaw said intervention should begin the moment a child experiments with fire unsupervised.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay