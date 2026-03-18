A new high-tech network is tracking how California’s wildlife is changing

As climate change and land use changes accelerate, a collaboration of state agencies, researchers and conservation groups is working to better track how California’s ecosystems are changing over time.

Gary Bucciarelli, a professor at the University of California, Davis, and chair of California Sentinel Sites for Nature, said the effort comes at a critical moment.

“In simple terms, Mother Nature needs a checkup,” Bucciarelli said, noting that wildlife patterns across the state are already shifting.

The Sentinel Sites initiative is tied to California’s “30x30” goal, an effort to conserve 30% of the state’s lands by 2030.

The network is deploying 512 monitoring sites across a wide range of ecosystems, from deserts to redwood forests, to establish a baseline for biodiversity.

Bucciarelli said the program’s strength comes from its focus on standardization and long-term monitoring, allowing data to be compared across regions and over time.

The sites use trail cameras and recording units to detect animal, bird and bat activity. Some cameras are positioned to capture small animals, such as mice and snakes, as they move through controlled areas.

The system collects millions of images and recordings. Researchers use artificial intelligence to process that data while also validating results to reduce errors.

To improve accuracy, researchers are developing thresholds to determine when AI identifications can be accepted and when they need human review.

On-site weather stations also track local conditions, allowing scientists to better understand how climate and weather influence wildlife patterns.

Ultimately, these datasets provide "meaningful metrics" that serve as a snapshot of ecosystem health. By monitoring biodiversity, the state can identify resilient habitats and track invasive species that threaten local balance.

"We really need to invest in understanding what's happening to nature and protecting the resources that are out there," Bucciarelli said.

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