How Jackson County librarians say reading is changing in 2026
Jackson County librarians have been tracking shifts in how people read and what they reach for next.
Reading trends
- Read what you own. Many readers are turning back to unread gift books or long-neglected titles on their shelves. This year, librarians say, is a good time to rediscover what’s already at home.
- Annotated reading. Writing notes, underlining passages and actively engaging with the text is on the rise — especially when reading personal copies or revisiting old favorites. (Library books, of course, should stay unmarked.)
- Pair reading. Librarians also recommend pairing fiction and nonfiction on the same topic. Alternating between the two can deepen understanding and offer multiple perspectives on the same subject.
Recommended books
- Vigil, by George Saunders
- Good People, by Patmina Sabit
- Range, by Dorthe Nors
Youth reading programs
- Reading Pals in Shasta County
- Beanstack in Jackson County
Guests
- Josh Letsinger, community engagement manager with Jackson County Library Services.
- April Bozada-Armstrong, selection librarian responsible for the digital collection at Jackson County Library Services.
- Holly King, literacy coordinator with the Shasta County Office of Education.