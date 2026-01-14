How Jackson County librarians say reading is changing in 2026

Jackson County librarians have been tracking shifts in how people read and what they reach for next.

Reading trends

Read what you own. Many readers are turning back to unread gift books or long-neglected titles on their shelves. This year, librarians say, is a good time to rediscover what’s already at home.



Many readers are turning back to unread gift books or long-neglected titles on their shelves. This year, librarians say, is a good time to rediscover what’s already at home. Annotated reading. Writing notes, underlining passages and actively engaging with the text is on the rise — especially when reading personal copies or revisiting old favorites. (Library books, of course, should stay unmarked.)



Writing notes, underlining passages and actively engaging with the text is on the rise — especially when reading personal copies or revisiting old favorites. (Library books, of course, should stay unmarked.) Pair reading. Librarians also recommend pairing fiction and nonfiction on the same topic. Alternating between the two can deepen understanding and offer multiple perspectives on the same subject.

Recommended books

Vigil , by George Saunders

, by George Saunders Good People , by Patmina Sabit

, by Patmina Sabit Range, by Dorthe Nors

Youth reading programs

Reading Pals in Shasta County

Beanstack in Jackson County

Guests