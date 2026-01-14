© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

How Jackson County librarians say reading is changing in 2026

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:03 PM PST
April Bozada-Armstrong, Selection Librarian and Digital Collection Curator at Jackson County Library Services (left) and Josh Letsinger, Community Outreach Manager at JCLS, join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange in the JPR studio on Jan 13, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Jackson County librarians have been tracking shifts in how people read and what they reach for next.

Reading trends

  • Read what you own. Many readers are turning back to unread gift books or long-neglected titles on their shelves. This year, librarians say, is a good time to rediscover what’s already at home.
  • Annotated reading. Writing notes, underlining passages and actively engaging with the text is on the rise — especially when reading personal copies or revisiting old favorites. (Library books, of course, should stay unmarked.)
  • Pair reading. Librarians also recommend pairing fiction and nonfiction on the same topic. Alternating between the two can deepen understanding and offer multiple perspectives on the same subject.

Recommended books

  • Vigil, by George Saunders
  • Good People, by Patmina Sabit
  • Range, by Dorthe Nors

Youth reading programs

Guests

  • Josh Letsinger, community engagement manager with Jackson County Library Services.
  • April Bozada-Armstrong, selection librarian responsible for the digital collection at Jackson County Library Services.
  • Holly King, literacy coordinator with the Shasta County Office of Education.
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
