The Jefferson Exchange

RCC Foundation gives $650K to support RCC programs

By Roman Battaglia,
Natalie Golay
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:10 PM PST
Rogue Community College in downtown Medford
RCC
Rogue Community College in downtown Medford

The Rogue Community College (RCC) Foundation Board has approved an unprecedented $650,000 investment to support programs at the college amid significant financial uncertainty for higher education in Oregon.

In November, Oregon’s Legislative Fiscal Office warned state agencies to get ready for possible budget cuts in the 2025–27 budget cycle because of a projected shortfall. For Rogue Community College, that could mean losing about $1.25 million a year.

Andy Linerud, Board Chair of the RCC Foundation (left) and Randy Weber, President of Rogue Community College (right), join JPR Reporter Roman Battaglia in the JPR studio on Dec. 18, 2025
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Andy Linerud, Board Chair of the RCC Foundation (left) and Randy Weber, President of Rogue Community College (right), join JPR Reporter Roman Battaglia in the JPR studio on Dec. 18, 2025

Funding from the RCC Foundation is meant to help soften that blow. The support would help keep programs running, protect jobs this year, and maintain access to education for students across Southern Oregon.

Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
