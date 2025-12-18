RCC Foundation gives $650K to support RCC programs
Ways To Subscribe
The Rogue Community College (RCC) Foundation Board has approved an unprecedented $650,000 investment to support programs at the college amid significant financial uncertainty for higher education in Oregon.
In November, Oregon’s Legislative Fiscal Office warned state agencies to get ready for possible budget cuts in the 2025–27 budget cycle because of a projected shortfall. For Rogue Community College, that could mean losing about $1.25 million a year.
Funding from the RCC Foundation is meant to help soften that blow. The support would help keep programs running, protect jobs this year, and maintain access to education for students across Southern Oregon.
- Andy Linerud, chair of the Rogue Community College Foundation
- Randy Weber, president, Rogue Community College