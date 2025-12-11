© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Vanessa Houk of Ashland is one of 12 national 'Courage Award' recipients in latest awards

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:16 AM PST
Vanessa Houk
Vanessa Houk

Vanessa Houk, a wildfire survivor who directs Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice (SOJWJ), a coalition of organizations supporting unhoused and vulnerable residents, received an award from The Courage Project on Dec. 9, 2025. Vanessa joins the Exchange to discuss her latest award, her life and her mission.

Vanessa Houk was selected as one of 12 honorees nationwide in the latest announcement by The Courage Project: a national and nonpartisan initiative that honors individuals and organizations demonstrating civic courage, compassion, and community engagement with $25,000 awards.

This achievement recognizes the impact that Vanessa has made in her local community: She leads weekly Peace Meals, has coordinated a community-wide Thanksgiving since 2015, and regularly mobilizes volunteers and faith groups to provide emergency shelter and supplies when the city falls short.

Vanessa Houk of Ashland is a recipient of an award from The Courage Project, a national platform supported by a variety of national philanthropic organizations recognizing the courage and compassion of individuals and organizations building bridges in their local community. Vanessa join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Dec. 11, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
ABOUT
Vanessa Houk is the author of "The Paid and Published Writer: 13 Stories of Publishing Success." She writes from the sunroom of a 110 year old house in the Railroad District in Ashland, Oregon. She's not afraid of being called an activist and spends much of her time organizing meals for the homeless. bothering elected officials and practicing being the kind of old lady she hopes to grow up to be, one of the "Grandma brigade" she surrounds herself with to get things done.

Vanessa is the 2012 recipient of the Peace House Community Activist Award. She sits on the boards of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, a coalition of labor organizations and community groups dedicated to improve working conditions and DUDE (Disabled United in Direct Empowerment) which works on advocacy issues for disabled Oregonians.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
