The Jefferson Exchange

New compost processing facility opens in northern California

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:17 AM PST
Jessica Jones is the Area General Manager of Waste Management (WM) of Northern California-Nevada. She oversees the new Organics Composting Facility in Anderson, CA.
WM
Jessica Jones is the Area General Manager of Waste Management (WM) of Northern California-Nevada. WM is one of the nation's largest waste management solutions providers.

Jessica Jones joins the Exchange. She is the Area General Manager for Waste Management (WM) of Northern California and Nevada.

The Anderson Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a grand opening ceremony for the new WM Anderson Organics Composting Facility, the first large-scale commercial composting site of its kind in the region.

The new facility is supported in part by a $10 million CalRecycle Organics Grant, a key component of the California Climate Investments program. The facility is expected to process yard waste and food scraps from across Shasta County and surrounding communities, converting organic material into nutrient-rich compost for use in local farms, gardens, and other end markets.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
