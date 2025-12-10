© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland, Medford and Grants Pass to light public menorahs for Hanukkah

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 10, 2025 at 10:20 AM PST
Rabbi Avi Zwiebel lights the central lamp of the Ashland Plaza menorah on Dec 7, 2023.
Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon will light a 10 foot public Hanukkah menorah on the Ashland Plaza, on Sunday, Dec. 14, the 1st night of the eight-day Festival of Lights, at 3:45pm. Rabbi Avi Zweibel, the Center's director, joins the Exchange to discuss the celebrations in Ashland across the Rogue Valley.

The Ashland event will feature local dignitaries, live Klezmer music, and Cantor Shmully with latkes and donuts. Hanukkah gift shop with menorahs and candles will be available for sale.

Other Public Hanukkah Menorah Lightings will be held in Medford and in Grants Pass:

GRANTS PASS
The Grants Pass Menorah Lighting will take place at Riverside Park on Monday, Dec. 15 at 4pm.

MEDFORD
The Medford Menorah Lighting will take place at The Village in the Medford Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 4pm.

The Hanukkah Menorah lightings in Southern Oregon have become an annual community wide celebration with many flocking to enjoy the music, dancing, latkes and donuts and to celebrate the positive and uplifting message of the Hanukkah light.

Rabbi Avi Zweibel is the Director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon in Ashland. The rabbi joined Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Dec. 10, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
