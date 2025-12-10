Ashland, Medford and Grants Pass to light public menorahs for Hanukkah

Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon will light a 10 foot public Hanukkah menorah on the Ashland Plaza, on Sunday, Dec. 14, the 1st night of the eight-day Festival of Lights, at 3:45pm. Rabbi Avi Zweibel, the Center's director, joins the Exchange to discuss the celebrations in Ashland across the Rogue Valley.

The Ashland event will feature local dignitaries, live Klezmer music, and Cantor Shmully with latkes and donuts. Hanukkah gift shop with menorahs and candles will be available for sale.

Other Public Hanukkah Menorah Lightings will be held in Medford and in Grants Pass:

GRANTS PASS

The Grants Pass Menorah Lighting will take place at Riverside Park on Monday, Dec. 15 at 4pm.

MEDFORD

The Medford Menorah Lighting will take place at The Village in the Medford Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 4pm.

The Hanukkah Menorah lightings in Southern Oregon have become an annual community wide celebration with many flocking to enjoy the music, dancing, latkes and donuts and to celebrate the positive and uplifting message of the Hanukkah light.