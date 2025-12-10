© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
OSU engineers develop environmentally-friendly substitute for concrete

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 10, 2025 at 10:13 AM PST
Devin Roach, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Oregon State University, at work in the VAMOS lab. (Versatile Advanced Manufacturing at Oregon State)
Kai Casey
Devin Roach, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Oregon State University, at work in the VAMOS lab. (Versatile Advanced Manufacturing at Oregon State)

Dr. Devin Roach is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Oregon State University and the Director of the VAMOS Lab (Versatile Advanced Manufacturing lab at Oregon State). His team of researchers have developed a 3D printed substitute for concrete. Dr. Roach joins the Exchange to discuss OSU's innovative concrete substitute and its environmental impact.

The VAMOS Lab focuses on developing AI-driven, multi-material additive manufacturing approaches to fabricate functional devices which can realize immediate engineering applications. VAMOS Lab research aims to transform the way people manufacture everyday objects from electronics to infrastructure while also considering both short and long-term environmental effects.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
