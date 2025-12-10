OSU engineers develop environmentally-friendly substitute for concrete

Dr. Devin Roach is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Oregon State University and the Director of the VAMOS Lab (Versatile Advanced Manufacturing lab at Oregon State). His team of researchers have developed a 3D printed substitute for concrete. Dr. Roach joins the Exchange to discuss OSU's innovative concrete substitute and its environmental impact.

The VAMOS Lab focuses on developing AI-driven, multi-material additive manufacturing approaches to fabricate functional devices which can realize immediate engineering applications. VAMOS Lab research aims to transform the way people manufacture everyday objects from electronics to infrastructure while also considering both short and long-term environmental effects.