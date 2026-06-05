JPR News: SOU financial plan, Shasta County election results, and animal welfare investigation

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the news stories they've been covering this week.

Shasta County election results remain fluid

Shasta County voters are currently favoring Measure B, which would require photo ID, hand-count ballots and sharply limit mail voting. But county Clerk Clint Curtis, a leading supporter of the measure, trails challenger Joanna Francescut by about 4,000 votes. Two incumbent supervisors are also behind, though roughly 29,000 ballots remain to be counted.

With clock ticking, Southern Oregon University students question their futures

Southern Oregon University is developing a plan to address a $20 million budget deficit. Students have raised concerns about possible cuts to the music department and the use of artificial intelligence in academics. Trustees are scheduled to vote on the plan June 18.

Humboldt County residents call for closure of animal sanctuary after allegations

A Humboldt County animal sanctuary is under investigation after authorities found eight dead dogs on the property. Court records allege owner Shannon Miranda euthanized animals to make room for additional shelter transfers. Miranda denies the allegations, and no charges have been filed.

Guests