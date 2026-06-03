© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Controversial Shasta County election measure headed for approval

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:27 AM PDT
Two rows of TVs mounted above a table with an American flag tablecloth. Behind is additional tables with TVs and scanners on them.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The observation area Curtis created before the November 2025 election. The monitors show the different ballot counting stations and other areas of the office.

Preliminary results show voters approving a measure that would make major changes in how Shasta County manages elections.

Initial results Tuesday night show Measure B winning with 56% of voters casting ballots for it.

The measure would make sweeping changes to Shasta County's election system, including requiring photo identification for voters, mandating hand-counting ballots and restricting voting by mail.

Supporters said the changes would make elections more secure and transparent.

Opponents argued the changes would violate state and federal election laws. Among other provisions, it would require hand-counting ballots despite a 2024 California law that bans hand-counting in most elections. Lawmakers passed that law in response to an earlier effort by Shasta County supervisors to hand-count ballots.

The measure faced a lawsuit seeking to pull it from the ballot. But a judge allowed voters to consider the measure, saying courts rarely prevent measures from appearing on the ballot. The judge did not make a decision on the validity of the ballot measure.

While voters appear to be approving controversial changes to the elections system, they don't appear to be supporting the current county clerk who's been championing some of the proposed changes. Incumbent County Clerk Clint Curtis is currently losing his election to former Assistant County Clerk Joanna Francescut, who is seeking to restore stability to the elections office.

If the ballot measure does ultimately pass, it's likely to face legal challenges. A charter amendment voters approved in Huntington Beach that would have allowed the city to check for photo ID at polling places was struck down in court earlier this year.

Ballots may continue to arrive at the elections office for up to a week if they were postmarked by Election Day.
Tags
Elections Top StoriesCalifornia NewsElection 2026ElectionsShasta CountyAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
🤍 Donate