Shasta County resident withdraws lawsuit seeking to enforce impartial election

The lawsuit, filed by Jennifer Katske last week, alleges that there could be a conflict of interest with some staff in the Shasta County Elections Department.

That's because a number of staff, including Laura Hobbs and Richard Gallardo, have been the main proponents of a controversial ballot measure that's up for a vote.

Measure B would make drastic changes to the county elections system, some of which appear to violate state and federal laws.

Katske said she’s withdrawing the lawsuit because of time constraints and she was unable to serve the lawsuit to some of the parties involved.

“At this juncture, I think that it's better to talk to the public and say your voice matters, and there's still time for you to make the calls to the county and demand fairness,” she said.

In an emailed statement, Gallardo said the lawsuit was entirely without merit and would violate many aspects of the first amendment. Hobbs is listed as the treasurer for the "Yes on Measure B" committee, and has personally donated over $1,000 to the campaign.

Katske said she’s not accusing the elections staff of any wrongdoing, but worries there’s a perception that the results could be unfair. She’d like to see those involved in the measure step away from election activities related to the June Primary.

“If they truly were the champions of election transparency and election honesty and election fairness, then they would voluntarily step away to increase public trust," said Katske. "And they will not do it.”

During the process of completing the argument against Measure B, another resident, Cork McGowan, said he had concerns about Hobbs overseeing the process.

"I don't think she should have had anything to do with touching anything that I was producing opposing Measure B," McGowan said. "Because she was a person that supported it."

Shasta county elections official Clint Curtis did not respond to a request for comment. The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the lawsuit in a closed session.