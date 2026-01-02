JPR looks back at 2025's biggest stories
To kick off 2026, the JPR News Team sat down a conversation about the most impactful stories our reporters covered in 2025.
From wildfire recovery to local government drama, and even a roadside zoo raid, we revisited the stories that shaped Southern Oregon and Northern California in 2025.
Here’s what we talked about:
- Five years after the Almeda Fire, some Royal Oaks residents return, some move on
- Roseburg’s private homeless camps blur business and charity
- After months in limbo, Josephine County Commissioners approve a new library lease
- New Shasta County Clerk supports handcounting ballots, despite state ban
- Lions, guns and meth: Inside the takedown of an Oregon roadside zoo
- Pineros in Southern Oregon: How Jackson County became a center for guest workers in forestry