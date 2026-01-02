© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Debrief

JPR looks back at 2025's biggest stories

By JPR News Team
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:28 AM PST
Oregon State Police served search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari on May 14, 2025.
OSP
Oregon State Police served search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari on May 14, 2025.

To kick off 2026, the JPR News Team sat down a conversation about the most impactful stories our reporters covered in 2025.

From wildfire recovery to local government drama, and even a roadside zoo raid, we revisited the stories that shaped Southern Oregon and Northern California in 2025.

Here’s what we talked about:

